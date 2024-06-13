Bigbelly Solar Opens New U.S. Manufacturing Facility, Boosting Local Employment and Sustainability

Bigbelly’s solar-powered compacting bins increase waste capacity by five times compared to traditional barrels, significantly reducing the frequency of collections and cutting down the carbon footprint by 70% due to fewer truck trips. (Credit: Bigbelly)

Bigbelly Expands U.S. Operations with Methuen Manufacturing Facility

Bigbelly Solar, LLC, a global leader in public space waste and recycling solutions for over two decades, celebrated the grand opening of its U.S. manufacturing facility on June 10, 2024. Located in the Methuen and Lawrence areas of Massachusetts, this facility illustrates Bigbelly’s commitment to local production and sustainability. This strategic move brings innovative employment opportunities to the Merrimack Valley region, highlighting the area’s engaged and productive workforce.

The Methuen facility will be the primary production hub for Bigbelly’s range of waste management solutions, including budget-friendly options and advanced solar-powered smart waste bins. By relocating production previously managed by third-party vendors outside the U.S. to this local site, Bigbelly aims to enhance cost-competitiveness and product quality. This transition demonstrates the company’s dedication to improving public spaces while promoting economic growth within the local community.

Boosting Efficiency and Sustainability in Waste Management

Founded in 2003, Bigbelly has revolutionized waste management with its solar-powered compacting bins. The company’s first bin, sold to a Vail, Colorado ski resort in 2004, set the stage for Bigbelly’s market introduction in 2005. By utilizing solar energy, Bigbelly’s bins compact waste, increasing their capacity by five times compared to traditional barrels. This innovation prevents overflows and significantly reduces collection costs, litter, pests, and odor. Municipalities using Bigbelly bins have reported an 80% reduction in collections, leading to a 70% decrease in their carbon footprint due to fewer truck trips.

In 2010, Bigbelly introduced smart bins equipped with a software platform that provides real-time information on bin status, such as overflow alerts. The recent addition of the Bigbelly Element offers a cost-effective solution for complete waste containment, expanding the company’s product range to cater to diverse customer needs. The company’s continued innovation, including the launch of Bigbelly Smart Compost for residential food waste collection, exemplifies its commitment to environmental sustainability and efficient waste management.

Strategic Manufacturing and Global Reach

Bigbelly’s corporate headquarters are located in Needham, Massachusetts, with strategic manufacturing facilities in Methuen and Stadtlohn, Germany. These locations enable Bigbelly to efficiently serve communities across North America, Europe, and Asia, reducing lead times and enhancing the overall value proposition for customers. The Methuen facility, situated in the former Malden Mills complex now owned by IndusPad, benefits from a layout that facilitates efficient production and distribution. Bins built in Methuen are shipped from Lawrence to various locations worldwide, demonstrating the facility’s critical role in Bigbelly’s global operations.

Bigbelly’s presence in IndusPad’s Methuen location, alongside 13 other anchor tenants, signifies the area’s transformation into a hub for innovative businesses. IndusPad, founded by Jitender Makkar in 2017, aims to support the growth of companies like Bigbelly, fostering a collaborative environment for innovation and business development. Bigbelly’s new U.S. manufacturing facility reinforces its leadership in waste management solutions and contributes to the local economy and community development.