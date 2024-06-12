Natrium is an advanced nuclear reactor that uses a sodium-based technology developed by TerraPower, a start-up funded by Microsoft founder Bill Gates. (Credit: Bechtel)

Bechtel has officially begun construction on the Natrium Demonstration Project in Kemmerer, Wyoming. As TerraPower’s engineering, procurement, and construction partner, Bechtel is collaborating on this pioneering project under the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program.

Advanced Nuclear Technology

The Natrium project features an advanced nuclear reactor that utilizes sodium-based technology for cooling, a departure from traditional water-based cooling systems. Developed by TerraPower, this innovative reactor can provide a consistent baseload operation at 345 megawatts, with the capability to increase to 500 megawatts. This output is sufficient to power approximately 400,000 homes.

Craig Albert, Bechtel President and COO, emphasized the transformative nature of the Natrium reactor. He noted that its design promises to usher in a new era of nuclear plant construction characterized by enhanced safety, cleanliness, speed, and efficiency compared to many current energy sources. Albert highlighted that the synergy between advanced technology and streamlined construction processes has the potential to diversify the U.S. power generation landscape. The deployment of smaller, advanced nuclear plants alongside other clean energy sources is expected to accelerate progress toward net-zero emissions.

Albert also praised TerraPower’s forward-thinking approach and the strength of their partnership. He pointed out that TerraPower’s integration of Bechtel from the project’s inception has optimized the entire lifecycle, ensuring a cost-effective, swift, and replicable process. This project will be the first nuclear endeavor to leverage Bechtel’s comprehensive suite of digital tools and systems, which have proven effective in other large-scale energy projects.

Long-Term Impact and Legacy

Combining the expertise of TerraPower and GE Hitachi, the Natrium design represents a significant advancement in sustainable power generation. This commercial advanced nuclear reactor will deliver carbon-free, reliable power to the electrical grid while providing long-term employment opportunities in Wyoming.

Bechtel has been instrumental in delivering clean energy through nuclear projects for seven decades. With a history of designing, constructing, and providing services for 150 nuclear plants worldwide, Bechtel has contributed over 76,000 megawatts of new nuclear generation capacity globally. The company brings this extensive experience and trusted expertise to the Natrium Demonstration Project.

The complete remarks from Craig Albert can be accessed on Bechtel’s official website. This groundbreaking project marks a significant milestone in the journey toward a sustainable energy future.