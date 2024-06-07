Each JalTara structure can absorb up to 300,000 liters of rainwater, significantly contributing to groundwater recharge. (Credit: The Art of Living)

The Art of Living, under the guidance of renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has launched the JalTara initiative to combat India’s pressing water crisis. This initiative addresses groundwater depletion by transforming impermeable earth into an absorbent sponge, allowing rainwater to penetrate deeply and replenish underground aquifers.

The primary challenge in addressing groundwater depletion is the inability of the dense topsoil to retain and absorb rainwater during monsoons. JalTara’s innovative approach employs structures that serve as conduits, facilitating rainwater infiltration into underground aquifers. This method revitalizes the ecosystems and ensures a sustainable water supply.

Strategic Implementation and Partnership with Ashirvad Pipes

In March 2024, The Art of Living signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd to construct JalTara groundwater recharge structures across Karnataka. This partnership aims to build 500 structures within The Art of Living International Center in Bengaluru and surrounding villages. To date, 386 structures have been completed, covering over 386 acres.

Each JalTara structure, measuring 6 feet in depth and 4 feet in width, is strategically placed at the lowest point within each arable acre plot. Flanked by two fruit-bearing trees, these structures bypass dense topsoil, enabling substantial rainwater harvesting. An estimated 300,000 liters of water infiltrate into the ground per structure, highlighting the significant scale of water conservation achieved through this initiative. This model conserves water and nurtures ecosystems, ensuring a secure future for generations to come.

Expanding Impact and Future Plans

The JalTara initiative has notably impacted biodiversity within The Art of Living International Center. Enhanced tree plantation efforts, increased vegetation cover, and a surge in bird and wildlife populations indicate a thriving ecosystem supported by these water conservation measures. The success of these efforts has inspired further expansion.

Construction of an additional 500 JalTara structures will soon commence in North Karnataka. Beyond Karnataka, the initiative will expand to Telangana with 1,000 structures and Maharashtra with 2,000 structures. Additionally, in collaboration with the Save Groundwater Foundation, USA, The Art of Living plans to construct around 14,000 structures in the Jalna district of Maharashtra.

The JalTara project’s success showcases the power of collective action, simplicity, and strategic thinking in addressing rural water scarcity. By transforming drought-stricken areas into regions of abundance, The Art of Living and its partners demonstrate a scalable model for water conservation that can be replicated across communities.

The Art of Living works closely with the Government of India and other partners to alleviate water scarcity through various conservation projects. The JalTara initiative stands as a testament to the impact of innovative solutions and partnerships in ensuring water security for the future.