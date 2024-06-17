Introducing the first electric bus to Amtrak’s National Network of Thruway service on the Pacific Northwest’s Cascades route resulted in an annual reduction of 120 tons of GHG emissions. (Credit: Canva Pro)

Amtrak, a registered trademark of the National Railroad Passenger Corporation, has released its 10th annual Sustainability Report for the fiscal year 2023 (FY23), covering the period from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth look at Amtrak’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activities, highlighting its ongoing commitment to sustainability and its progress toward achieving Net-Zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2045.

Review and Verification Process

The report was reviewed and approved by subject matter experts, the legal team, company leadership, and the Executive Leadership Team, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the data presented. The Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions data have undergone third-party verification with limited assurance, although the FY23 Scope 3 GHG data remains unverified. Additionally, Amtrak updated the post-verification data for Scope 3 GHG emissions for FY19 and FY22.

In producing the FY23 Sustainability Report, Amtrak adhered to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) 2023 Standards. To identify and prioritize ESG risks, Amtrak utilized Datamaran, a software tool that facilitated a robust materiality assessment. The report highlights various terms that reflect the issues most critical to Amtrak and its stakeholders.

Key Highlights and Achievements

Amtrak’s FY23 Sustainability Report showcases significant milestones and initiatives aimed at reducing its environmental impact and enhancing sustainability:

Renewable Diesel Integration: Amtrak replaced over 2 million gallons of fossil fuel with renewable diesel on California’s state-supported Capitol Corridor, Pacific Surfliner, and Amtrak San Joaquins passenger trains. This transition reduced GHG emissions by approximately 63%.

Amtrak replaced over 2 million gallons of fossil fuel with renewable diesel on California’s state-supported Capitol Corridor, Pacific Surfliner, and Amtrak San Joaquins passenger trains. This transition reduced GHG emissions by approximately 63%. Sustainable Practices in Hospitality: The Metropolitan Lounge at Moynihan Train Hall eliminated disposable tableware, transitioning to in-house food preparation and plating. This initiative reduced plastic packaging by 75%, significantly decreasing waste.

The Metropolitan Lounge at Moynihan Train Hall eliminated disposable tableware, transitioning to in-house food preparation and plating. This initiative reduced plastic packaging by 75%, significantly decreasing waste. Electric Bus Deployment: Introducing the first electric bus to Amtrak’s National Network of Thruway service on the Pacific Northwest’s Cascades route resulted in an annual reduction of 120 tons of GHG emissions.

Introducing the first electric bus to Amtrak’s National Network of Thruway service on the Pacific Northwest’s Cascades route resulted in an annual reduction of 120 tons of GHG emissions. Climate-Ready Infrastructure: Amtrak developed resilient design guidelines for capital and maintenance projects to ensure infrastructure is prepared for changing climatic conditions. This proactive approach is integral to making Amtrak climate-ready.

Future Outlook and Commitment to Sustainability

Amtrak’s mission is to connect more people and places across America, with an ambitious plan to double ridership to 66 million by 2040. To achieve this, Amtrak’s Climate Commitment focuses on improving sustainability and increasing resiliency, making rail travel an even more attractive and environmentally friendly option. Amtrak aims to significantly address climate change by shifting more travelers from cars and planes to trains.

“Passenger rail is widely recognized as one of the most sustainable modes of transportation, and we are taking steps to make rail even more attractive,” said Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner. “The emissions reductions already met, and climate goals set forth in the annual report underline our commitment to providing customers safe and reliable travel while further reducing our already-low carbon footprint.”