New surveys conducted by Veolia in the United States and The Wildlife Trusts in the United Kingdom reveal significant shifts in public perception and willingness to address environmental challenges. These studies highlight a growing awareness and readiness among the public to adopt measures and support policies that tackle climate change and environmental degradation.

American Attitudes Toward Climate Change and Environmental Solutions

A new survey by Veolia, in collaboration with research firm Elabe, underscores the increasing concern among Americans regarding climate change. The study, which involved 2,000 participants from diverse demographics, demonstrates that climate impacts are no longer abstract but are seen and felt regularly by a large percentage of the population.

Key Findings:

Immediate Impact Recognition: A substantial 61% of Americans feel exposed to a deterioration in their quality of life due to worsening climate conditions. Additionally, 57% feel vulnerable to health risks, with 54% of this group expressing concern over the mental health impacts of climate change.

These findings reinforce the shift towards acknowledging and addressing the immediate effects of climate change, emphasizing the role of public health in motivating ecological behavior and investment.

Fred Van Heems, President of Veolia North America: “From the latest survey results, we can see that the anxiety and concern that Americans feel about climate change and the dangers it poses to our health and well-being are only growing more pronounced. At the same time, we see that many Americans remain hopeful that it’s not too late to take steps to reverse these impacts and preserve the planet for our children and future generations – but we need to act. Global public opinion that includes America is also convinced that inaction will cost humanity more than the necessary investments to the ecological transition.”

UK Public Opinion on Environmental Policy and Action

A poll by The Wildlife Trusts, involving over 2,000 UK adults, and conducted just last week, reveals widespread dissatisfaction with the main political parties’ handling of environmental issues. The survey indicates that environmental concerns are now a key issue for voters, with a substantial portion prioritizing these issues in their voting decisions.

Key Findings:

Political Discontent: A majority of the public believes that main parties are performing poorly on various environmental challenges, including river pollution (78%), nature loss (71%), climate change (69%), ensuring community benefits from nature (65%), and supporting sustainable food production (63%).

These results highlight a clear demand for more effective environmental policies and actions from political leaders, reflecting a strong public concern for addressing climate change and ecological degradation.

Craig Bennett, Chief Executive of The Wildlife Trusts: “People know that our natural world is in crisis and that this disaster has consequences for us all. Last year’s State of Nature report revealed catastrophic declines in wildlife with 1 in 6 species at risk of extinction from Britain. Nature is in freefall and this fact has repercussions for our health, our ability to produce food, and our capacity to withstand floods, drought and heat.

Looking Ahead

The surveys conducted in the U.S. and the UK present a compelling picture of rising public concern and readiness to tackle environmental challenges. Americans show an increasing willingness to adopt extreme measures and invest in green solutions to address the tangible impacts of climate change on their daily lives. In contrast, UK respondents express significant dissatisfaction with political parties’ efforts on environmental issues, emphasizing the need for stronger and more effective policies.

Both surveys underscore the critical importance of addressing climate change and environmental degradation through innovative solutions and robust policy actions. As public awareness and concern continue to grow, there is a clear mandate for leaders and policymakers to prioritize ecological transformation and implement strategies that ensure a sustainable future.