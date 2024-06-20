Amazon Says “Goodbye” to Plastic Air Pillows

Amazon has announced that it has replaced 95% of the plastic air pillows used in delivery packaging in North America with paper filler. This move is part of Amazon’s larger initiative to eliminate plastic delivery packaging from its regional fulfillment centers by the end of the year.

Transitioning Away from Plastic

The primary objective behind this transition is to minimize waste and prioritize using recyclable materials while ensuring that items reach customers undamaged. Amazon’s Vice President of Mechatronics and Sustainable Packaging, Pat Lindner, emphasized the importance of this initiative: “We are working towards full removal in North America by the end of the year and will continue to innovate, test, and scale in order to prioritize curbside recyclable materials.”

This effort is Amazon’s largest plastic packaging reduction initiative in North America. It is projected to eliminate nearly 15 billion plastic air pillows annually. For Prime Day this year, almost all customer deliveries will be free of plastic air pillows.

The transition began with the establishment of Amazon’s first U.S. automated fulfillment center in Ohio, where the shift from plastic air pillows to paper fillers was tested and implemented. This pilot allowed Amazon to quickly expand the use of paper filler to 95% of its shipments within a year. The company collaborated with suppliers to source paper filler made from 100% recycled content and coordinated the transition across hundreds of fulfillment centers, involving thousands of employees.

Testing conducted by a third-party engineering lab confirmed that paper filler provides equal, if not superior, protection compared to plastic air pillows. Additionally, the paper filler is curbside recyclable, simplifying the recycling process for customers.

A Welcome Change

Amazon’s employees have also welcomed the change. Christian Garcia, a fulfillment associate in Bakersfield, California, expressed his enthusiasm: “I’m so excited we’re changing over to paper. It’s not only easier to work with, but the machinery gives us more space so it’s easier to pack orders. And I’m proud to be a part of a change that allows customers to recycle at home.”

This initiative is part of Amazon’s commitment to reducing packaging and increasing recyclability. The company has invested in various programs to ship items without additional packaging, such as the Ships in Product Packaging program. In 2022, 11% of all packages shipped by Amazon globally were delivered without added Amazon delivery packaging.

Amazon is also exploring innovative materials and recycling solutions. Collaborations with the U.S. Department of Energy and Glacier, a San Francisco-based AI and robotics company, aim to develop new materials and automate the sorting of recyclables to reduce landfill waste and enhance the use of recycled materials in packaging.