Air Products' PRISM Membrane Separators, integral to their advanced gas separation technology, contain thousands of polymeric hollow fibers that could stretch over 200 miles if laid end to end—roughly the distance from St. Louis to Kansas City. (Credit: Air Products)

This article is included in these additional categories:

Air Products, the global leader in gas separation and purification membranes, marked the start of a significant $70 million expansion at its Missouri Manufacturing and Logistics Center in Maryland Heights, near St. Louis. This expansion represents the largest investment in the history of Air Products Membrane Solutions, driven by increasing demand for biogas and hydrogen recovery applications, the need for nitrogen in the aerospace industry, and cleaner fuels in the marine sector.

Advanced Membrane Solutions

Air Products Membrane Solutions is renowned for its development of hollow fiber membrane separators and systems for onsite gas generation. The company’s product portfolio includes PRISM Membrane Separators, Marine Systems, and Engineered-to-Order Systems designed to enhance productivity and sustainability across various industries.

PRISM Membrane Separators: Utilizing thousands of polymeric hollow fibers, these separators act as molecular filters to isolate gases like methane, nitrogen, or hydrogen. These are integrated into specialized systems for aerospace, offshore drilling, food and beverage, transportation, and defense.

Marine Systems: As the leading supplier of marine-based membrane systems, Air Products serves several market segments, such as dual-fuel systems, chemical tankers, oil platforms, and liquefied natural gas carriers. Over 2,000 ships worldwide utilize their membrane technology.

Engineered-to-Order Systems: Tailored industrial membrane systems for nitrogen generation and process gas applications. These systems serve the oil and gas industry, ammonia plants, chemical manufacturing facilities, and renewable diesel production.

Global Service and Support: Providing maintenance and optimization services, including health checks, replacement parts, and remote monitoring, to ensure peak performance of membrane systems.

Commitment to Energy Transition

Dr. Erin Sorensen, General Manager of Air Products Membrane Solutions, highlighted the company’s dedication to the energy transition and the potential impact of the new facility. This expansion reinforces Air Products’ commitment to leading in the energy transition, reflecting the company’s proactive approach to meeting evolving market needs. The new facility will enhance the company’s ability to provide advanced solutions to its customers, promoting a cleaner future.

The groundbreaking event attracted over 100 guests, including state and local officials. Among the speakers were Taylor Mazdra, Regional Manager of the Missouri Department of Economic Development, and Mike Moeller, Mayor of Maryland Heights. Their presence underscored the community’s support for the project and the positive economic impact expected from the expansion.

Projected Completion and Employment Opportunities

The new manufacturing facility, slated to be operational by the end of 2025, will create 30 new full-time positions, adding to the current workforce of approximately 170 employees at the St. Louis site. This follows a previous $10 million investment in 2023 aimed at boosting production capacity.

For further details on Air Products Membrane Solutions, visit membranesolutions.com.