Should we use historical wisdom to guide environmental policy for a more sustainable future? (Photo by Museums Victoria on Unsplash )

Globalization has been a defining feature of the modern era. From the rise of the Silk Road to the digital age, the global integration of economies has brought unparalleled economic growth, technological advancement, and cultural exchange over the centuries. However, as we grapple with the urgent challenge of climate change, a historical lens suggests that the intense commercial globalization of today might be fundamentally incompatible with achieving the profound, systemic changes needed to mitigate this crisis.

The Roots of Globalization and Environmental Impact

To understand the relationship between globalization and climate change, we must explore history. The Industrial Revolution, which occurred between the 18th and 19th centuries, marked a pivotal point during which technological advancements fueled unprecedented economic expansion and global trade. This era also marked the beginning of significant anthropogenic environmental impact, with the large-scale burning of fossil fuels leading to increased greenhouse gas emissions.

As global trade expanded, so did the exploitation of natural resources. The colonial era saw the extraction of vast quantities of minerals, timber, and other resources from colonies to fuel the industrial economies of Europe. This extraction often led to deforestation, soil degradation, and biodiversity loss, laying the groundwork for many of today’s environmental challenges.

The Acceleration of Environmental Degradation

The post-World War II era, often called the “Great Acceleration,” saw globalization reach new heights. Rapid industrialization in developing countries, driven by multinational corporations seeking cheap labor and raw materials, led to massive increases in production and consumption. This period also witnessed a dramatic rise in the use of automobiles, aviation, and shipping, all of which contributed to a significant increase in carbon emissions.

Despite the economic benefits, the environmental costs of this globalized system became increasingly apparent. Air and water pollution, habitat destruction, and climate change began to threaten the very ecosystems upon which human societies depend. The globalized economy, emphasizing growth and efficiency, often overlooked the environmental consequences of relentless resource extraction and waste generation.

Incompatibility of Globalization and Climate Mitigation

Several historical and contemporary factors underscore why globalization and climate change mitigation might be incompatible:

• Resource Exploitation: Globalization drives the extraction of natural resources at unsustainable rates. As countries compete in the global market, environmental regulations are often weakened to attract investment, leading to overexploitation and ecological degradation.

• Carbon Footprint: The interconnectedness of global supply chains results in significant transportation emissions. Goods often travel thousands of miles from production to consumption, increasing the carbon footprint of products and contributing to global warming.

• Economic Priorities: The global economy prioritizes economic growth and profit over environmental sustainability. Focusing on short-term gains often leads to policies that neglect long-term environmental consequences.

• Inequality and Environmental Justice: Globalization has led to significant economic disparities between developed and developing nations. The environmental burden often falls disproportionately on poorer countries with fewer resources to mitigate and adapt to climate impacts.

It is essential to acknowledge that, when managed responsibly, globalization can facilitate positive environmental outcomes through technological innovation and global cooperation. For instance, international collaborations have accelerated the development and deployment of renewable energy technologies and fostered environmental agreements such as the Paris Agreement and the SDG’s adopted by UN member states in 2015.

Lessons from History for a Sustainable Future

To address climate change effectively, we, as business leaders and consumers, must reexamine the principles of globalization. A historical perspective would suggest that sustainable development would benefit from a return to localized approaches prioritizing environmental stewardship over economic growth. Some key examples include:

• Regenerative Agriculture: Historically, agricultural practices were more localized and sustainable. Regenerative agriculture, which includes crop rotation, cover cropping, and no-till farming, can help repair and maintain healthy soils. Local markets for food produced through these methods can reduce the carbon footprint of transporting food long distances and decrease dependency on global conglomerates.

• Regenerative Livestock Farming: Food animal production was historically integrated with crop production, creating a balanced ecosystem where animals contributed to soil fertility and pest control. Practices such as rotational grazing, where animals are moved between pastures, allow land to recover and maintain its health. Modern regenerative livestock farming can replicate these methods, reducing the environmental impact of meat production and improving soil health.

• Self-Sufficient Energy Production: In the 1920s, thousands of rural farmers in the United States used Delco light plants to generate their own electricity. This concept has evolved into microgrids utilizing renewable energy sources such as solar panels and wind turbines to create local power. These microgrids can operate independently or with a primary grid, providing a reliable and resilient energy supply.

• Reusable Packaging: Products were often sold in reusable or returnable containers in the early days of large-scale distribution systems. For instance, in the 1940s, Coca-Cola sold soda in glass bottles with a deposit system, where customers received a refund upon returning bottles for reuse. Local milkmen delivered fresh, local milk in reusable glass bottles directly to consumers’ doors, which were then returned for reuse at the next delivery.

Reevaluating Globalization for a Sustainable Future

While globalization has contributed to environmental degradation, it has also facilitated technological innovations and international cooperation crucial for addressing climate change. For instance, global trade and collaboration have accelerated the development and dissemination of renewable energy technologies, and international agreements such as the Paris Agreement highlight the importance of global cooperation in setting and achieving climate goals.

However, hundreds of organizations have raised concerns about modern climate change mitigation approaches, such as carbon capture and storage (CCS). CCS, which involves storing carbon dioxide underground, may offer a short-term solution but uncertain long-term environmental ramifications, including potential geological impacts from inducing seismicity, leakage in mass events, subsurface geology, and potential for drinking water contamination.

Practices like hydraulic fracturing (fracking), which extracts fossil fuels by injecting wastewater byproducts into the earth, have been used since the 1940s despite posing significant risks and having caused multiple environmental incidents, including earthquakes, health impacts, and water and air pollution.

The history of globalization and its environmental impact offers crucial insights for addressing climate change. To create a sustainable future, we must rethink our approach to globalization and focus on equitable and environmentally responsible development. By learning from history and integrating more sustainable, localized practices, such as regenerative agriculture and self-sufficient energy production, we can chart a path that aligns economic prosperity with the health of our planet.

Embracing these time-tested methods within a modern framework can help ensure we do not merely delay addressing the core issues, such as removing our global dependence on fossil fuels, but genuinely work towards a sustainable and resilient future.