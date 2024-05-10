Zain Group’s Innovation and Social Impact in 2023

In 2023, Zain Jordan reached 10.3 million people through its social media channels, on topics that touched on climate change, water, waste management, and plastic pollution. (Credit: Zain)

Zain Group recently published its 13th annual sustainability report, titled “A Pathway to Value Creation.” This comprehensive report reflects Zain’s commitment to addressing deficits and challenges across its footprint while advancing Meaningful Connectivity aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Aligned with industry standards, the report adheres to AA1000 Accountability Principles, Global Reporting Initiatives standards, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure, United Nations Guiding Principles, Global Compact principles, ESG Reporting Guide published by Boursa Kuwait, and GSMA ESG Metrics for Mobile guidelines.

Zain is committed to transparency and accountability, providing a detailed account of its efforts to address social, economic, environmental, and human rights-related impacts. The sustainability strategy, anchored on four pillars—Climate Change, Operating Responsibly, Inclusion, and Generation Youth—emphasizes Zain’s commitment to preserving the planet, promoting connectivity, reducing inequality, and empowering youth amidst regional geopolitical challenges.

Chief Sustainability Officer Jennifer Sulieman emphasized Zain’s integral role in driving equitable systemic change, aiming to uplift livelihoods and enrich communities across the region. The report reflects Zain’s proactive efforts to embed shared values into its DNA, fostering sustainability, inclusion, and organizational purpose.

Innovative Products and Services

Zain Kuwait launched Kaspersky Safe Kids, an all-in-one parental control app designed to safeguard children’s online activities, reflecting the company’s commitment to promoting online safety.

In Jordan, Zain revamped its Basma Line into Basma Line+, a mobile bundle package tailored for deaf and mute customers, developed through focus group sessions with the target audience, demonstrating Zain’s dedication to inclusivity and accessibility.

Establishing Zain Omantel International FZ LLC (ZOI) in partnership with Omantel, Zain aims to become the Middle East’s premier international wholesale services provider. This partnership birthed four main projects spanning Zain and Omantel’s operating markets, enhancing connectivity and telecommunications services in the region.

People and Purpose

Zain collaborated with IE University in Spain to establish the Zain Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion University (DEIU). This initiative offered 2,000 Zain employees the opportunity to participate in an inclusive online Digital Transformation program, empowering them with valuable skills for the future.

The ZYxGreenSkills initiative aims to equip young individuals with knowledge and tools related to circularity and addressing the impacts of climate change, aligning with Zain’s environmental goals.

Continuing its support for employee well-being, Zain provided counseling and therapy sessions through the Kuwait Counseling Center. It offered vital mental health resources to employees Group-wide at no charge, reinforcing the company’s commitment to employee welfare.

Sustainability Agenda

In collaboration with Red Sea Global, Zain Saudi Arabia unveiled the world’s first zero-carbon 5G network at the Red Sea’s Six Senses Southern Dunes resort. Powered entirely by renewable energy from over 760,000 solar panels, this initiative showcased Zain’s dedication to environmental stewardship and technological innovation.

Zain implemented a supplier self-assessment questionnaire to validate suppliers’ commitment and alignment to sustainability policies and ethical principles, engaging with 441 suppliers to ensure ethical supply chain practices.

Through a three-year MoU with Child Helpline International (CHI), Zain worked towards facilitating child helplines across its operating markets. This partnership aimed to mobilize, facilitate, and support child helplines, demonstrating Zain’s commitment to child welfare and community support.