The Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research, part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), has spearheaded the development of the Yangtze River Simulator. This innovative system, designed by Xia Jun and a team of Chinese scientists, harnesses hydro-physical models and big data to facilitate the comprehensive management and sustainable development of the 6,300-kilometer-long, eastward-flowing Yangtze River. A study published in the Chinese Academy of Sciences (BCAS) Bulletin in 2023 highlights the simulator’s capabilities.

Environmental and Ecological Importance of the Yangtze River

The Yangtze River protects the environment and supports China’s sustainable development. The river basin hosts over 400 species of fish, 145 species of amphibians, 296 species of mollusks, and 298 species of aquatic plants. This biodiversity is vital as the basin accounts for over 70% of China’s and 40% of the world’s total freshwater fish production.

Despite its importance, the Yangtze River Basin faces significant challenges, including water scarcity, severe pollution, and environmental damage due to human activities and climate change. The basin’s 50,000 reservoirs, which control 37% of its total surface runoff, have significantly altered its water cycle and aquatic environment. These changes have created numerous ecological issues across the river’s upper, middle, and lower reaches.

Technological Advances with the Yangtze River Simulator

The Yangtze River Simulator provides multi-dimensional strategies for water utilization, biodiversity protection, climate change adaptation, and sustainable development. It includes a three-dimensional monitoring system, a multi-source data-sharing system, and a comprehensive water system simulation model. These elements support flood control, power generation, and biodiversity protection. The simulator also features a green development evaluation system, a public participation platform, and a communication platform for scientific research and government decision-making.

Future Directions for Yangtze River Management

The research team recommends designating the Yangtze River Simulator as a major national scientific and technological infrastructure to enhance its capabilities. They also propose joint environmental regulation research and experiments involving the Three Gorges Reservoir, upstream reservoirs, and major lakes such as Dongting and Poyang. These efforts aim to improve fish and finless porpoise protection and ensure comprehensive decision-making for ecological regulation.

By leveraging advanced modeling and big data, the Yangtze River Simulator represents a significant step toward the smart management and sustainable development of one of the world’s most vital waterways.