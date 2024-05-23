The Wendy’s Company has published its 2023 Corporate Responsibility report, showcasing substantial progress within its Good Done Right strategy. This initiative focuses on responsible sourcing, fostering equitable workplaces and communities, and minimizing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in restaurant operations and the supply chain. In 2023, Wendy’s enhanced collaboration with stakeholders, particularly franchisees and suppliers, which has been pivotal in advancing the company’s Food, People, and Footprint pillars.

Food: Committing to Responsible Sourcing

Wendy’s has made significant strides in ensuring the responsible sourcing of high-quality ingredients. The company evaluated 26 suppliers under Wendy’s Animal Care Standards Program, extending the program to over 20,000 farms, ranches, and facilities in the protein supply chain. Additionally, 100% of suppliers in the responsible sourcing program were invited to enroll in a self-assessment platform to track performance on key environmental, social, and governance metrics.

Aligned with the U.S. Roundtable for Responsible Beef’s targets, Wendy’s is committed to reducing air and GHG emissions, conserving natural resources, and enhancing animal welfare. The company also completed over 12,000 global Food Safety Assessments at Wendy’s restaurants in partnership with EcoSure, a division of Ecolab.

People: Promoting Equity and Community Support

Wendy’s has focused on increasing diversity and representation among senior leadership. The company received accolades in the U.S. and Canada for exceptional franchisee support and training, reflecting its global growth. In 2023, Wendy’s raised over $27 million for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®, including a record $9.2 million during the annual Frosty® Boo! Books® campaign.

Wendy’s hosted over 40 Employee Resource Group events to support its employees and implemented a new Human Capital Management System. This system enhances automation and self-service capabilities and simplifies business processes, fostering a more equitable workplace.

Footprint: Reducing Environmental Impact

Wendy’s has made notable progress in reducing its environmental footprint. The company decreased its GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 26% and franchisee emissions (Scope 3) by 11% per restaurant, both compared to 2019 levels. The number of franchisees participating in Wendy’s Energy Challenge more than doubled, with 37 franchisees reporting energy data in 2023, up from 18 in 2022. As of the end of 2023, over 2,700 franchise-operated restaurants were part of the Wendy’s Energy Challenge.

The company also initiated a deforestation risk assessment to prepare for managing forestry, land, and agriculture (FLAG) related emissions, highlighting its commitment to environmental sustainability.

Commitment to Industry Standards

Wendy’s aligns its corporate responsibility efforts with leading industry standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These frameworks guide Wendy’s in embedding sustainable practices throughout its operations.