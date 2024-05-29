In an effort to contribute positively to global nuclear safety and operations, the U.S. Department of Energy has implemented an impactful collaboration with Ukraine, known as the U.S. – Ukraine Nuclear Energy Internship. This internship program is based at the Argonne National Laboratory, one of the United States Department of Energy’s largest science and engineering research centers. The aim is to provide young professionals from Ukraine with practical understanding and hands-on experience in nuclear technology.

The program includes varied components such as the “Qualifying Advanced Energy Project (48C) Credit Program Round 2 Concept Paper Applicants”, “Pathways to Commercial Liftoff: Innovative Grid Deployment Deep Dive”, and “Secretary Granholm Remarks: Coordinated Interagency Transmission Authorizations and Permits Portal”. These programs ensure an all-around understanding of nuclear energy operations, helping interns develop a holistic view of the industry.

Going beyond the theoretical aspects, the internship covers specific topics like “What if we consolidated our spent nuclear fuel” and “Meet the largest nuclear power plant in the U.S. — Plant Vogtle”. This gives interns a practical and real-world perspective on working in the nuclear energy sector.

The merit of this program also lies in bridging international borders for the common cause of nuclear safety. It offers an exciting opportunity for young professionals to develop their careers with a global perspective.

In addition to the U.S. Department of Energy’s initiative, Westinghouse Electric Company and Ukrainian nuclear utility Energoatom have launched a complementary internship program in the USA. Over 60 Ukrainian nuclear specialists and graduate-level students will receive training in AP1000 plant technology through this initiative. The goal is to facilitate knowledge exchange and contribute to the growth of Ukraine’s nuclear energy sector.

This enhanced partnership is pivotal in supporting Ukraine’s nuclear power industry by providing training and development opportunities for university students and professionals, thus fostering the next generation of nuclear energy experts.