Edison Energy and its affiliates, Altenex Energy and Alfa Energy, have unified under a new global brand, Trio. This decisive move, led by Edison International, will support major commercial, industrial, and institutional organizations through the complexities of the clean energy transition.

Strategic Growth and Global Presence

Established in North America in 2016, Edison Energy expanded into Europe with Altenex Energy in 2020. Alfa Energy, starting its operations in the UK in 1995, expanded its reach across Europe and joined the Edison Energy group in October 2022. This consolidation under the Trio brand symbolizes a unified strategy to accelerate the company’s comprehensive approach to client services in North America and Europe.

Drew Murphy, Trio’s President and CEO, emphasized the new brand alignment’s advantage, stating that it enhances the company’s capability to convert client aspirations into concrete outcomes. As the energy landscape evolves, Trio is committed to guiding its clients toward implementing practical solutions in their journey through the energy transition.

Diverse Clientele and Expansive Services

Trio boasts an impressive roster, serving some of the world’s largest corporations across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, automotive, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, technology, logistics, and real estate. The company’s clientele features prominent names like Verizon, Honda, Merck KGaA, Home Depot, GM, and Saint-Gobain NA.

Trio operates in over 30 countries and has been instrumental in advising on more than 12 gigawatts of renewable energy procurement deals. The company offers an integrated suite of services encompassing sustainability strategies, renewables, energy procurement, conventional supply management, energy optimization, and transportation electrification.

Insights into the Renewable Energy Market

Coinciding with the rebranding announcement, Trio released its Q1 2024 Global Renewables Market Update. This report analyzes current power purchase agreement pricing, policy shifts, PPA evaluation processes, and emerging trends in the global renewable energy sector.

Highlighted topics in the update include:

U.S. and European environmental attribute market analyses.

Current trends and availability in U.S. PPA pricing.

Dynamics of the U.S. renewable energy market.

Drivers and trends in European PPA pricing and market conditions.

Through this strategic rebranding to Trio and the continued delivery of high-value advisory services, the company is ready to continue it’s work to foster a sustainable and energy-efficient future globally, leveraging its expertise to benefit clients across various industries.