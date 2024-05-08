Toyota Boshoku America’s Solar Power Venture

Scheduled for completion in late 2024, the project will sit on approximately 17 acres near the TBIL facility. (Credit: TBA)

Toyota Boshoku, a leading global interior systems supplier and filter manufacturer, specializes in developing and producing interior, filtration, and powertrain components. Headquartered in Kariya City, Japan, Toyota Boshoku Corporation owns Toyota Boshoku America, Inc. (TBA), which employs over 14,000 Team Members in 23 North and South America locations. TBA Group is renowned for manufacturing automotive interior systems for Toyota, BMW, and Subaru.

New Illinois Solar Project

TBA has joined forces with Sol Systems and Onyx Renewable Partners LP (Onyx Renewables) to embark on a pioneering solar energy endeavor. The collaborative effort aims to establish a 5,650 kWdc solar energy project to power operations at the Toyota Boshoku Illinois, LLC (TBIL) plant in Lawrenceville, Illinois, marking a significant stride towards sustainable manufacturing.

Scheduled for completion by late 2024, the project will span approximately 17 acres near the TBIL facility. Its anticipated output of over 9,500,000 kilowatt-hours in the first year alone is projected to fulfill more than 85% of TBIL’s annual electricity needs, equivalent to powering roughly 880 homes annually. Moreover, the project will incorporate pollinator-friendly plants, enhancing its environmental impact.

Company Statements

Ryan Hunt, Vice President at Toyota Boshoku America, expressed pride in the partnership, stating, “Protecting the environment is one of our company’s core values. Through our decarbonization efforts, we are also committed to increasing the total amount of renewable energy available throughout the regions in which we operate. Today’s announcement is a tangible reflection of those commitments and will help us move closer to our goal of a carbon-free company in the future.”

Anna Toenjes, Associate Vice President of Impact & Business Development at Sol Systems, emphasized the collaborative approach, stating, “Our work with Toyota Boshoku America in developing the Illinois solar project is a testament to Sol Systems’ approach of engaging deeply with our customers through a collaborative development process…Developing this project with Toyota Boshoku America is a privilege and underscores our commitment to facilitating the transition to clean energy for manufacturing businesses.”

Patty Rollin, Chief Commercial Officer of Onyx Renewables, highlighted the company’s focus on aiding decarbonization efforts, stating, “Having an opportunity to work with Toyota Boshoku America highlights our focus on helping companies successfully implement clean energy solutions for their businesses and realize their decarbonization goals.”

This partnership marks TBA’s largest on-site solar project to date, aligning with their goal to eliminate the impact of carbon emissions from their facilities.