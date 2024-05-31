The Intersection of Social Justice and Sustainability at Carnegie Mellon University

In 2023, the Advisory Council transitioned into three working groups focused on climate action, measuring engagement, and thematic programming. (Credit: CMU Sustainability Instagram)

Under the direction of Alexandra Hiniker, the Sustainability Initiative at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) spearheads environmental conservation and social justice efforts. CMU launched its Sustainability Initiative in September 2019, beyond conventional environmental practices. This initiative signifies CMU’s dedication to bolstering sustainability practices while aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals

At the heart of CMU’s sustainability efforts lies the Sustainability Initiative, grounded in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) framework. These goals, encompassing social, economic, and environmental justice, guide CMU’s holistic approach to sustainability.

One of CMU’s key focuses is on reducing inequalities (Goal 10), alleviating poverty (Goal 1), promoting gender equality (Goal 5), and fostering peace, justice, and strong institutions (Goal 16).

“The Sustainable Development Goals, or just this idea or concept of social justice, it can seem really overwhelming and hard to connect to,” said Kimberly Piatt, director of experiential learning with the Dietrich College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Integration and a Holistic Approach

CMU integrates social justice into its educational programs, recognizing that sustainability transcends disciplinary boundaries. For example, the Dietrich Community Engagement Fellowship Program empowers students to explore projects related to social change. In the first course, every cohort of 12 students is introduced to the Global Goals, enabling them to identify the social issues they want to address. They then engage in a community-based experiential learning activity and develop and implement a capstone project. This project involves thorough research and collaboration with a community partner, ensuring a sustained and meaningful impact.

Student projects have included:

Establishing a high-school STEM leadership institute for girls

Developing a trauma-informed resource guide for working with survivors of child abuse and domestic violence

Producing a video to highlight a community garden

Reviving a city-wide hip-hop dance competition

Working with the Forbes Funds to connect the Global Goals to the work of local non-profits

Through initiatives like Slaystainable Styles—a collaboration between CMU Sustainable Earth and Thrifty Mellon—students promote sustainable practices while raising awareness about social issues. Additionally, programs like Pittsburgh Alternative Break provide hands-on service projects, allowing students to experience and address social issues impacting the city.