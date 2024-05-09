Technip Energies’ ‘Seed of Hope’: Empowering Communities Through Education and Sustainability

The program runs across ten states in India and has so far impacted more than 90,000 lives. (Credit: Technip Energies)

A collaborative approach is imperative for India’s multifaceted challenges — from ranking low on global indices like the Global Hunger Index and UNDP Human Development Index to being a significant emitter of carbon dioxide. With 30% of the population living below $2 a day, inclusive growth demands concerted efforts from all sectors.

CSR emerges as the linchpin of India’s inclusive growth narrative. Since 2014, as mandated by law, companies have had to allocate 2% of average net profits to CSR initiatives. Technip Energies India embraced this mandate, birthing the “Seed of Hope” program. Aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals, its vision is to foster sustainable communities, promote gender diversity, and uphold environmental responsibility.

Program Objectives

Demonstrating Technip Energies India’s commitment to social and environmental welfare, promoting gender diversity, and ethical corporate governance.

Contributing to national development initiatives, fostering inclusive growth in local communities.

Cultivating empathy and equity among employees, encouraging volunteerism to enrich society.

Bhaskar Patel, SVP, India Business Unit:

“As a responsible energy player, we are committed to contribute towards the inclusive growth of local communities where we are present through innovative and technology driven sustainable effort to promote clean energy, ensure safety and well-being of our people and build inclusive and diverse future ready workforce.”

Program Achievements

Since its inception in 2015, Technip Energies India’s Seed of Hope program has catalyzed transformative change across ten Indian cities, with over 50 impactful initiatives. These endeavors have touched the lives of more than 90,000 individuals, illustrating the profound impact of CSR projects on local communities.

The program’s achievements are tangible and far-reaching. Notable outcomes include the enhancement of primary education for over 9,000 children, vocational training opportunities for over 950 youths, and support for more than 58,000 individuals affected by natural disasters.

Technip Energies India’s commitment to environmental sustainability is evident through initiatives such as the installation of biogas units, smokeless cooking stoves, solar streetlights, and extensive reforestation efforts, resulting in a substantial reduction of over 500 Metric Tons of CO2 emissions to date. Additionally, the program has made significant strides in waste management, annually recycling 80,000 kg of waste, including 5,000 kg of plastic.

In line with its dedication to fostering inclusive growth and sustainability, Technip Energies India encourages employee involvement through volunteerism, with over 5,600 hours dedicated to supporting social initiatives in 2019 and 2020. This integrated CSR approach underscores the company’s belief that sustainability is fundamental to its business ethos, leading to well-deserved recognition such as the National CSR Award for the Seed of Hope program, affirming its impact in supporting local communities and driving positive change.

Through the installation of smokeless stoves, solar streetlights, biogas units, and initiatives like reforestation and waste recycling, the program is actively reducing carbon footprint and promoting renewable energy sources. Technip Energies India’s Seed of Hope program has not gone unnoticed, garnering accolades such as the Indo-French Business Award.