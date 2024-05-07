STAX Engineering Partners with AMPORTS to Tackle Maritime Emissions

With a goal to capture 1% of the global CO2 emissions causing climate change and prevent it from getting into the atmosphere. (Credit: STAX Engineering)

STAX Engineering, known for its expertise in maritime emissions capture and control, has inked a significant service agreement with AMPORTS, a major player in the North American auto processing sector. This agreement marks the expansion of STAX’s services to all auto carriers berthing at the Port of Benicia, the fourth agreement signed in just eight weeks.

Situated as a pivotal gateway for vessels from Asia, Europe, and Mexico, as well as exporting vessels bound for Asia, the Port of Benicia plays a crucial role in trans-Pacific maritime trade. At the Port, AMPORTS oversees handling approximately 260,000 imported vehicles annually, constituting about 20% of the cars arriving by sea.

“Addressing at-berth exhaust emissions presents a significant opportunity for vessel owners, operators, and the wider Benicia port community to champion environmental stewardship,” affirms Vee Kachroo, Chief Executive Officer of AMPORTS. “We’re thrilled to unveil this partnership with STAX, providing accessible, hassle-free emissions capture and control services to empower all stakeholders in reaching their environmental objectives.”

STAX, a recipient of grants from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), is the sole authorized provider to cater to container vessels and auto carriers in California. The provision of services for auto carriers commenced in early April 2024 and is available wherever STAX establishes its footprint. Notably, international shipping titan NYK Line recently disclosed its collaboration with STAX to service its auto carrier vessels at the Port of Benicia and other ports across the state.

Presently, STAX extends its services to the Ports of Benicia, Long Beach, Los Angeles, and Oakland.

As a readily accessible and environmentally sustainable solution, STAX offers land- and barge-based mobile emissions capture and control technology to shipping terminal and fleet operators at a nominal hourly rate. STAX’s technology is designed to seamlessly integrate with all ships without modification, even within the most congested ports. Once captured, the exhaust undergoes filtration within the STAX system, achieving an impressive 99% removal of particulate matter (PM) and 95% reduction in nitrogen oxides (NOx) before being released as purified gas. STAX has serviced 62 at-berth vessels, clocking in a cumulative total of 3,200 hours and controlling 23 tons of pollutants.

“Our rapid success underscores the recognition from our partners that STAX technology streamlines compliance maintenance and fosters tangible improvements in local air quality,” asserts Mike Walker, Chief Executive Officer of STAX. “Accessible and affordable emissions capture and control services hold transformative potential for every port and port community worldwide. While our immediate focus remains on California, we aspire to expand our footprint across North America and beyond at the earliest opportunity.”