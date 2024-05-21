Scouts Canada and Canada’s Forest Trust Corporation Launch Challenge to Plant Millions of Trees

Empowering Future Environmental Stewards

Scouts Canada and Canada’s Forest Trust Corporation (CFT) have launched the Canadian Climate Challenge to plant, preserve, and protect resilient forest ecosystems through the ScouTrees program. Last year’s unprecedented devastation burned an area more than three times the size of Nova Scotia.

With 83% of young people believing that previous generations have failed to care for the planet, ScouTrees empowers youth to take meaningful action against climate change. The program also facilitates a powerful fundraising solution for Scouts Canada to continue delivering meaningful contributions to the hundreds of communities they connect with across Canada.

Through tangible action, the initiative empowers young people and businesses to directly contribute to climate resilience by purchasing trees and investing in the Scouts Smart Forest. Supported by their communities, Scouts and CFT will counter the harmful impacts of Canada’s wildfires and amplify the benefits of healthy forests for the environment, society, and the economy.

Innovative Forest Intelligence Platform

Participants will gain access to the forest’s digital intelligence dashboard, allowing them to track impact data such as tree location, age, species, estimated carbon storage, and climate education resources. This innovative tool provides transparency and insight into the program’s environmental contributions.

Scouts Canada’s CEO, Liam Burns, emphasized that ScouTrees is not just about planting trees but building resilience and hope among youth. The initiative offers a solution to alleviate the physical impacts of climate change and address the mental strain facing younger generations who are deeply concerned about the environment.

A Shared Vision for a Sustainable Future

CFT’s CEO, Gary Zed, highlighted the shared vision for a sustainable future through this collaboration. The partnership between Scouts Canada and CFT leverages youth education and community engagement to advance climate action, positioning ScouTrees as an effective fundraising solution for Scouts Canada while empowering young people to protect the environment.

Canadian businesses are urged to participate by supporting the Scouts Smart Forest initiative, which will mitigate the devastating impact of wildfires and enhance biodiversity. Together, companies and individuals can leave a legacy of healthy forests that will flourish alongside today’s youth for generations to come.