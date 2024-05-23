RS Group Introduces ‘Better World’ Range for Sustainable Procurement

Advancing Sustainable Procurement Solutions

RS Group plc, a prominent global provider of industrial products and services, has announced the launch of its Better World product range in the Americas. This initiative aims to simplify the procurement process for engineers, innovators, and procurement professionals seeking sustainable and responsible solutions. Originally introduced in the U.K. in March 2023, the Better World product range is now available to customers in the Americas, offering a comprehensive selection of products that support sustainable engineering practices and circularity.

The Better World product range features items made using sustainable processes and materials designed to improve energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and promote environmental protection. With over 16,000 products available, including offerings from Schneider Electric and Siemens, RS Americas is dedicated to expanding this range to include new suppliers and products, reflecting the growing demand for sustainable procurement solutions. Key categories of these products include those made from greener materials, those engineered for sustainable solutions, and those supporting circularity through long lifespans, reusability, repairability, or recyclability.

Evidence-Based Sustainability Claims

Its robust framework for sustainability claims is a cornerstone of the Better World product range. Developed in collaboration with external sustainability consultants, this framework ensures that all claims are clear, verifiable, and aligned with evolving green claims legislation and industry standards such as ISO 14021. Each product in the range is categorized based on key lifecycle stages, providing transparency and confidence for procurement professionals.

This initiative responds to a report by RS and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS), which identified sustainable and ethical procurement as a critical factor for procurement professionals. The report highlighted that 71% of procurement professionals consider environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in their purchasing decisions, and 80% are willing to pay a premium for sustainable products that enhance operational efficiency and sustainability goals. The Better World product range directly addresses these findings by making identifying and validating sustainable products easier, thereby supporting organizations in achieving their ESG objectives.

Enhancing Accessibility and Transparency

RS Group is committed to enhancing the accessibility and transparency of its Better World products. Customers can quickly identify these products through the Better World badge on the RS website, which provides detailed factsheets outlining specific sustainability benefits. This transparency ensures that customers have access to reliable information about the environmental impact of their purchases, fostering informed decision-making.

Danny Hobson, Head of Product and Supplier Sustainability at RS Group, emphasized the importance of the Better World initiative by highlighting that the framework has been developed to provide simplicity and transparency for purchasing decisions, ensuring peace of mind that the green claims are genuine and backed by evidence. Frank Cantwell, Vice President of Product and Supplier Management – Americas, echoed this sentiment, noting that the Better World range empowers customers to confidently make sustainable choices.

RS Group’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond product offerings. The company’s 2030 ESG Action Plan outlines its goals to offer 100,000 Better World products by 2030, demonstrating its dedication to advancing sustainability and responsible business practices. For more information on RS Group’s sustainability efforts and the Better World product range, customers can visit the RS Americas Better World products page and explore the company’s comprehensive ESG resources.