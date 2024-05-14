Qatar’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change Champions Nature-Based Solutions at UN Forum

Collaborating with research centers, Qatar has launched scientific initiatives to enhance biodiversity, recycle water, protect coastlines, and preserve the environment. (Credit: Pexels)

During the 19th session of the United Nations Forum on Forests at the UN headquarters in New York, H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Qatar’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, underscored Qatar’s commitment to leveraging nature-based solutions (NbS) to tackle environmental challenges. Collaborating with specialized research centers, Qatar has launched a series of scientific initiatives to enhance biodiversity, recycle water, protect coastlines, and safeguard the environment.

Dr. Al Subaie highlighted a significant initiative focused on creating comprehensive maps for agricultural suitability across Qatar’s landscape. By enriching and sustaining coastal areas through expanding tree forests in natural reserves, Qatar has witnessed tangible benefits such as enhanced biodiversity, improved food security, and effective carbon sequestration alongside oxygen production. Despite rising temperatures, high salinity, and limited arable land, Qatar has successfully overcome obstacles to developing its coastal regions.

In a high-level roundtable discussion titled “Forest-based solutions to the triple planetary crises: A focus on people, science, technology, and finance,” Dr. Al Subaie showcased Qatar’s green initiatives and national experiences in ecosystem revival. Emphasizing Qatar’s reliance on NbS, the minister highlighted endeavors such as expanding green belts nationwide and ambitious tree-planting projects. Qatar previously committed to planting 10 million trees by 2030 as part of its support for the Middle East Green Initiative initiated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Qatar has formulated a national program for rehabilitating and conserving marine ecosystems along its coastlines, contributing to the enrichment and support of marine biodiversity. The country aims to preserve its marine ecosystems for future generations by safeguarding seagrass beds and coral reefs.

Concluding his address, Dr. Al Subaie reiterated Qatar’s readiness to share its successful green initiatives with friendly and brotherly nations facing similar environmental challenges.

The United Nations Forum on Forests, held from May 6 to 10, emphasized discussions on enhancing forests’ economic and social benefits, expanding protected forest areas globally, and promoting sustainable forest management practices.