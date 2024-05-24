The Pittsburgh 2030 District, a founding member of the international 2030 Districts Network, includes 23 established districts worldwide with more than 615 million square feet and 1,650 member organizations committed to the 2030 Challenge. (Credit: Green Building Alliance)

Pittsburgh spearheads efforts to reduce carbon emissions through ambitious initiatives and strategic investments in its water and building infrastructure. Over the past decade, significant progress has been made, and the Pittsburgh 2030 District stands as a testament to the city’s commitment to sustainability.

Pittsburgh is already feeling the effects of climate change, with increased annual precipitation leading to more frequent and severe rain, floods, landslides, and heat waves. The city faces additional challenges as the higher precipitation levels result in more sewage being discharged into its rivers. Specific areas like Downtown, the Strip District, North Shore, South Shore, and Lawrenceville are at heightened risk of flooding. Moreover, Pittsburgh’s existing susceptibility to landslides is exacerbated by the increased precipitation, posing further risks to the community.

The Role of the 2030 Districts in Carbon Reduction

According to the United Nations, buildings account for 37% of global energy-related carbon emissions. The Pittsburgh 2030 District aims to address this by aligning its carbon reduction targets with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. This initiative has brought together over 130 organizations from various sectors to explore and implement strategies for reducing energy-related carbon emissions.

The Pittsburgh 2030 District, a founding member of the international 2030 Districts Network, includes 23 established districts worldwide with more than 615 million square feet and 1,650 member organizations committed to the 2030 Challenge.

In 2023, the 2030 District partners achieved significant milestones, including a 22.3% reduction in energy usage, translating to $60.5 million in energy utility savings, and a 39.4% reduction in water usage. Despite district-wide energy performance plateauing at around 22%-27% reduction below baseline since 2020, the overall impact remains substantial. The Pittsburgh 2030 District’s 2023 progress report highlights a 48.0% reduction in carbon emissions (including RECs), avoiding 507,000 metric tons of CO2e emissions, a 22.3% reduction in energy use, and a 39.4% reduction in water usage, leading to an annual utility cost saving of $75 million.

Expanding the 2030 District Model

Inspired by Pittsburgh’s success, the Erie 2030 District was established in 2018, and efforts are underway to create a new district in New Kensington. Funding from the West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund supports this expansion, with grassroots leaders in Meadville, PA, also considering adopting the program. The Green Building Alliance (GBA) is actively supporting these new partners, helping to extend the environmental, economic, and health benefits of the 2030 Districts across the region and state.

Jenna Cramer, Green Building Alliance President & CEO

“We congratulate our 2030 District Partners on their achievements in reducing carbon emissions in 2023, as the collective impact of their work is significant. However, it is important to note that these important gains in carbon reduction were partly due to an increase in the production and purchase of renewable energy. There is so much more we can accomplish together through investments that reduce energy and emissions, as well as increase renewable energy generation. These include LED retrofits; installation of occupancy/vacancy sensors; investments in new energy-efficient HVAC systems; building envelope improvements such as adding insulation and sealing air leaks; and improving facilities operations.”

The Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission has been awarded a $1 million grant to develop a comprehensive regional climate action plan. This plan aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the ten counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. The successful completion of this plan will unlock an additional $4.6 billion in implementation grants, providing the necessary funding to support various climate initiatives throughout the region.

National and International Climate Goals

Recent climate reports underscore the urgency of reducing carbon emissions. The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service revealed that average global temperatures in 2023 were 34.6°F above pre-industrial levels, perilously close to the 34.7°C threshold set in the 2015 Paris Agreement. To meet these targets, existing buildings must reduce CO2 emissions by 50-65% by 2030 and reach zero carbon by 2040.

The Pittsburgh 2030 District exemplifies how the built environment can work towards decarbonization, reducing the likelihood of severe climate impacts. The combined efforts of Property Partners in Pittsburgh, Erie, and future districts like New Kensington are crucial in mitigating global warming and promoting sustainable development.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provide significant funding for actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote clean energy. These acts support public transit improvements, climate resilience, EV charging infrastructure, and renewable energy incentives.