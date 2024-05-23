PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) has announced a significant expansion of its electric-powered fleet across California. Over the next several months, PBNA will introduce fifty Class 8 Tesla Semi trucks to its manufacturing and distribution facility in Fresno, California. Additionally, seventy-five Ford E-Transit electric vans will be integrated into its equipment services fleet throughout the state. This deployment of electric vehicles is a crucial step toward achieving PepsiCo’s ambitious pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2040.

John Dean, President of PBNA’s West Division, emphasized that fleet electrification is a vital component of the pep+ strategy, underscoring the company’s commitment to sustainability as a core business principle. He highlighted the multifaceted benefits of this strategy, noting its positive impact on the environment, business operations, and the communities PBNA serves.

PBNA Deploys Tesla Semis and Ford E-Transit EV’s

The Fresno facility, a 170,000-square-foot manufacturing site, plays a central role in PBNA’s distribution network, handling products such as Pepsi, STARRY, Gatorade, Rockstar, and Aquafina. To support the new fleet of Tesla Semi trucks, the facility has installed eight 750-kilowatt Tesla chargers and two Tesla Megapack Battery Energy Storage Systems, ensuring efficient and sustainable operations.

In addition to the Tesla Semis, PBNA will deploy seventy-five Ford E-Transit electric vans across its thirteen California locations. These vans will be utilized for various purposes, including sales deliveries and service support, further advancing the electrification of PBNA’s fleet.

Job Training Program for Future Technicians

The initiative in Fresno also includes a job training program for students from Reedley College and Duncan Polytechnic High School. This program will educate over 100 students annually and focuses on hands-on training in electric trucks and infrastructure maintenance, preparing the next generation of technicians for the growing electric vehicle industry.

PepsiCo’s efforts to integrate electric vehicles into its operations were recently demonstrated through its participation in the North American Council for Freight Efficiency’s (NACFE) 2023 Run on Less Electric Depot. During this event, PBNA showcased the seamless integration of Tesla Semis into its Sacramento facility. Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), another PepsiCo division, also operates a fleet of Tesla Semis in Modesto, California, and participated in the NACFE event with a fleet of Ford E-Transits in Queens, New York.

A grant from the California Air Resources Board, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, and the California Energy Commission supports the expansion of PBNA’s electric fleet. Through the California Climate Investments initiative, these organizations allocate Cap-and-Trade dollars to projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, bolster the economy, and enhance public health, particularly in disadvantaged communities.