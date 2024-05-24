New York Mayor Appeals to Federal Government Over Water Contamination Crisis

The estimated cost of this project is $55 million, with the Village Board already endorsing efforts to secure a $50 million bond to kick-start the initiative. (Credit: Pixabay)

The Mayor of a New York city has urgently appealed to the federal government following the detection of a potentially carcinogenic substance in the water supply of Hempstead Village.

Mayor Waylyn Hobbs, Jr. urges the federal government to provide financial assistance to install a new water treatment system, particularly considering the Village’s over 100-year-old water infrastructure. However, the implementation of such a system could span several years.

What is 1,4-dioxane?

Concerns arose when officials discovered elevated levels of 1,4-dioxane, a suspected carcinogen, in all nine wells serving the village of Hempstead, New York. Surface water contamination occurs through direct industrial releases, wastewater from hydraulic fracturing sites, and disposal of consumer products via wastewater treatment facilities. Due to its persistent nature, 1,4-dioxane can linger in groundwater for months to years, posing risks to communities reliant on groundwater for drinking water. EPA assessments factor in potential exposures and risks associated with surface and groundwater contamination, highlighting the complexity of managing this environmental hazard.

Mayor’s Request for Federal Financial Support

Mayor Hobbs emphasized the urgency of the situation, drawing parallels to the water crisis experienced in Flint, Michigan, stating, “We will not allow the Village of Hempstead to be another Flint, Michigan,” in an interview with the New York Post.

The request made by Hempstead officials includes funding for a water treatment facility designed to address the removal of 1,4-dioxane as well as PFAS, commonly referred to as “forever chemicals.” The estimated cost of this project is $55 million, with the Village Board already endorsing efforts to secure a $50 million bond to kick-start the initiative, as reported by news outlet WABC.

Despite these efforts, the realization of the project remains contingent upon federal support, with potential implications for taxpayers if such aid is not forthcoming. Furthermore, the completion timeline underscores residents’ continued exposure to compromised water quality. However, according to the New York State Department of Health, water quality remains acceptable despite exceeding maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) for 1,4-dioxane.

The Department of Health highlighted that MCLs are established well below thresholds known to cause adverse health effects. Although samples from the water supply have registered concentrations surpassing the MCL for 1,4-dioxane, interim measures have been undertaken to mitigate its presence in delivered water, as per statements reported by WABC.

The water contamination issues facing Hempstead emerge amidst a nationwide trend of municipalities reevaluating their water treatment systems in response to updated regulations from the EPA regarding PFAS in water supplies. Officials say the plan is to break ground by the fall. The project is expected to take 2-5 years, and the Village hopes to comply with Board of Health standards before that.