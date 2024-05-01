Celebrating the opening of the Holland, MI facility set to produce sodium-ion batteries which do not require rare metals. (Credit: Natron)

Natron Energy, a leader in sodium-ion battery technology, has announced the commencement of commercial-scale operations at its new manufacturing facility in Holland, Michigan. This marks a significant achievement as the first facility in the United States dedicated to producing sodium-ion batteries. These batteries are noted for their high power density, extended lifespan, and enhanced safety features compared to other battery technologies. They are also the only sodium-ion batteries currently on the market that have received the UL listing, indicating their safety and reliability.

The opening ceremony featured key remarks from local dignitaries and leaders in the energy sector, including Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks, Evelyn Wang, PhD, the Director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), and Natron’s top executives, Founder and Co-CEO Colin Wessells, and Co-CEO Wendell Brooks.

Colin Wessells articulated the significance of this new facility, emphasizing its role in bolstering the domestic battery supply chain and generating high-quality clean energy jobs in Michigan. He highlighted the environmentally friendly aspects of their batteries, which do not rely on conflict minerals or materials with adverse environmental impacts.

Related Content: Smart Cities, Changing Tech; 24M Secures $3.2M;

Wendell Brooks expanded on the strategic importance of the Holland facility for Natron’s growth and its potential to lead the next revolution in battery technology. The facility is anticipated to be equipped to support the increasing demand for efficient and reliable energy storage solutions to advance clean, renewable energy sources.

The Holland facility represents a significant commitment by Natron, with an investment exceeding $40 million to retrofit existing lithium-ion production lines to accommodate sodium-ion technology. This investment includes substantial support from ARPA-E, which contributed $19.8 million through the Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy Technologies with Untapped Potential (SCALEUP) program. This facility is expected to drive the commercialization of Natron’s technology while supporting over 100 local jobs by the end of 2025 and strengthening the rapidly growing clean energy manufacturing sector in the region.

Evelyn N. Wang of ARPA-E praised the project, recognizing its potential to fundamentally transform the U.S. energy infrastructure and position the country as a leader in sodium-ion technology.

The facility is projected to produce 600 megawatts of sodium-ion batteries annually at full capacity, providing a template for future large-scale production sites. Starting in June, Natron will begin shipping batteries, initially focusing on data center customers, addressing the critical energy storage needs required to support the burgeoning field of Artificial Intelligence.

A key investor, Guillermo Sierra of Nabors Industries, expressed enthusiasm about Natron’s commercial production milestone and its potential impact on large-scale decarbonization efforts, particularly in industrial settings like drilling operations.

Natron’s innovative battery technology features patented Prussian blue electrodes that enable faster and more frequent sodium-ion transfer with lower internal resistance compared to other commercial batteries. These batteries support a zero-strain charging and discharging process, boast cycling speeds ten times faster than traditional lithium-ion batteries, and have a lifecycle exceeding 50,000 cycles. Importantly, Natron’s supply chain avoids using scarce minerals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel, relying instead on widely available materials such as aluminum, iron, manganese, and sodium electrolyte, thus offering a more sustainable alternative to conventional battery technologies.