Mars Invests $47 Million in Sustainable Dairy Plan to Advance Climate Goals

Each year around the globe, cows produce approximately 145 million metric tons of methane. Mars' Moo’ving Dairy Forward Sustainable Dairy Plan aims to do its part to reduce these emissions through innovative climate-smart farming practices. (Photo by Andy Kelly on Unsplash )

Mars, Inc. has introduced the Moo’ving Dairy Forward Sustainable Dairy Plan, a comprehensive initiative to reduce methane emissions and develop climate-smart farming practices across its dairy supply chain. The plan, backed by a $47 million investment over three years, is a key component of Mars’ overarching climate commitment of $1 billion over the same period. This initiative aligns with the company’s goal to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% by 2030 and to achieve net zero by 2050.

The partnership with dairy cooperative FrieslandCampina will establish the Mars-FrieslandCampina Sustainable Dairy Development Program. This collaborative platform will dedicate a group of farms to Mars’ dairy supply chain, fostering an environment where innovative climate-smart practices and technologies can be tested and scaled for broader adoption throughout FrieslandCampina’s network. The program will focus on reducing methane emissions through enteric methane reduction, efficient manure management, and sustainable feed production.

Pilot Net Zero Dairy Farms: Innovation in Action

Mars is also launching three pilot “net zero” dairy farms in Germany through a partnership with DMK Group. These farms will employ new scientific methods and technological solutions to develop scalable, economically viable pathways to net zero dairy production. The five-year pilot project will serve as a model for Mars’ ambitious climate goals while providing insights into effective dairy farming practices.

Mars is partnering with Fonterra and Sea Forest in another groundbreaking collaboration for the SEAFEED seaweed supplement trial. This trial evaluates how SEAFEED reduces methane emissions from cows during digestion. If successful, this seaweed-based supplement could provide a sustainable and scalable solution for methane reduction in the dairy supply chain.

Industry Leadership and Long-Term Vision

Amanda Davies, Chief R&D, Procurement, and Sustainability Officer at Mars Snacking, highlighted the importance of collaboration with farmers and suppliers in achieving these sustainability goals, with Mars aiming to reshape the wider dairy industry for a sustainable future by directly investing millions into climate-smart contracts with farmers.

As a founding member of the Sustainable Dairy Partnership, Mars recognizes the need for cross-industry collaboration to address the environmental impact of its dairy supply chain. Over 200,000 cows and 1,000 farms supply dairy for Mars’ popular brands, making dairy the second largest contributor to the carbon footprint of its snacking business. Mars sets a new standard for responsible dairy sourcing by prioritizing innovative climate-smart practices.