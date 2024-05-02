Minnesota Leads the Clean Energy Charge with a 54% Decrease in Carbon Emissions

Minnesota continues to demonstrate its leadership in the clean energy transition, with the latest data from the 2024 Minnesota Energy Factsheet revealing impressive strides toward zero-carbon power generation. Released jointly by Clean Energy Economy Minnesota (CEEM) and the Business Council for Sustainable Energy (BCSE), the report showcases Minnesota’s commitment to sustainability, with zero-carbon sources accounting for 54% of the state’s electricity in 2023, significantly surpassing the national average of 41%.

Carbon Emissions Reductions and Renewable Energy Milestones

One of the report’s most notable findings is Minnesota’s substantial reduction in carbon emissions within the power sector. Since 2005, the state has achieved a 54% decrease in carbon emissions, outpacing the national reduction rate of 42%. This reduction is complemented by the significant contribution of renewable energy sources, which accounted for one-third of the state’s electricity generation in 2023.

Electric Vehicle Adoption and Advancements in Hydrogen Energy

The report also highlights Minnesota’s growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). The state witnessed a notable surge in EV registrations, with a 55% increase from the previous year, reflecting Minnesotans’ increasing preference for sustainable transportation options and signifying a pivotal step toward reducing carbon emissions in the transportation sector.

Advancements in hydrogen energy, mainly through electrolyzer shipments, have seen significant growth in Minnesota. Based in Minnesota, companies like Cummins have played a crucial role in driving this growth, buoyed by incentives provided under the federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Growth in Renewable Energy Capacity and Increased Energy Productivity

Over the past five years, Minnesota has made significant strides in expanding its renewable energy capacity. The state added 2.2 GW of renewable energy capacity while reducing its reliance on coal by 1.2 GW. The State has prioritized enhancing energy productivity, achieving a 33% increase since 2001.

Leadership and Collaboration for a Clean Energy Future

“This year’s factsheet is a testament to Minnesota’s leadership and commitment to an energy system that is sustainable and secure,” said Gregg Mast, Executive Director of Clean Energy Economy MN. “Our achievements in reducing power sector emissions, expanding renewable energy deployment, and leading the charge in electric vehicle adoption are a result of strong policy and business innovation at the state and local level.”

“With Minnesota’s drive to reach 100% clean energy by 2040, the state is leading the nation in delivering the benefits of an equitable clean energy future for all—from reducing pollution and improving quality of life to creating jobs and economic prosperity for more Minnesotans,” said Sarah Christiansen, Director of the McKnight Foundation’s Midwest Climate & Energy program. “In this critical moment for building a clean economy, for bringing together state and federal resources, and for collaborating boldly across sectors, the coasts, and the globe are looking to Minnesota for how to get things done.”

The collaboration between the public and private sectors has driven Minnesota’s clean energy agenda forward. Grace Arnold, Minnesota Department of Commerce Commissioner, highlights the success of such partnerships in supporting Minnesota’s clean energy businesses and fostering historic investments in the sector.