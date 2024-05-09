Majestic Steel USA announces the grand opening of its cutting-edge Arkansas service center and mass distribution facility. Located in the largest steel-producing region in the U.S., the facility is designed to revolutionize steel processing and distribution with four fully operational, state-of-the-art lines. This strategic hub represents a pivotal step toward setting new industry standards.

Innovative Steel Processing Technology and Supply Chain Reliability

Majestic Steel Arkansas harnesses the latest technological innovations from Red Bud and Braner, two leaders in flat-rolled steel processing. The facility includes slitting, cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and spin-down lines that deliver precise, efficient processing. The setup meets the evolving demands of its clientele, providing a comprehensive range of services with increased speed and reliability.

With a master coil storage capacity of 125,000 square feet and finished goods storage spanning 122,000 square feet, the climate-controlled facility maintains ample inventory for immediate customer needs. This massive capacity ensures reliability, stability, and enhanced efficiency, strengthening customer supply chains.

Strategic Location and Advanced Material Handling

The 513,633-square-foot facility benefits from its location in the largest steel-producing region in the U.S. and its proximity to customers and prime supply sources. By positioning itself at the heart of steel production on the Nucor Hickman campus, Majestic Steel Arkansas maximizes service levels while reducing costs through optimized supply chains.

Key features that boost operational efficiency include an indoor receiving bay with truck and rail access, enabling the unloading of eight rail cars simultaneously (1.8 million pounds in 2 hours). An indoor shipping bay with a 12-truck capacity, seven crane bays with dual cranes, and climate-controlled storage further streamline material handling.

State-of-the-Art Processing Capabilities

The facility processes material up to 72 inches wide in thicknesses from 7 to 32 gauge. Its initial phase can handle approximately 135,000 pounds per hour. Precision slitting is managed with an integrated dual-ID recoiler and semi-automated packaging. Cut-to-length and multi-blanking lines incorporate advanced levelers and automatic pallet loading. Additional features include a corrective tension leveler, oil applicator, and sheet film applicator, enhancing quality and customization.

Majestic Steel’s President and CEO, Todd Leebow, emphasizes that the Arkansas service center is committed to creating the most efficient, cost-effective, eco-friendly steel supply chain. This transformative facility is dedicated to shaping a sustainable future for the steel industry.