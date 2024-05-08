Karpowership and Petrobras have signed a Memorandum of Intent (MoI) to collaborate in the natural gas and power sectors. This partnership aims to pool expertise for floating and onshore liquefaction, natural gas and LNG storage, and regasification programs, ensuring reliable supply and meeting the region’s energy needs.

Investment for Energy Security and Socioeconomic Growth

Karpowership’s investments in Brazil align with its global strategy to bolster energy security while fostering socioeconomic development among strategic partners. Since 2022, it has operated four floating power plants, or Powerships, providing 560 MW of contracted capacity in Brazil. It has also initiated two solar energy projects in Rio de Janeiro, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

The MoI strengthens Karpowership’s long-term vision for Brazil, with the partnership as a platform to explore new business strategies alongside Petrobras. Beyza Özdemir, Regional Director of Commercial Operations for South America at Karpowership, emphasizes the potential to expand offerings to Brazilian society and the Americas. The company plans to invest in additional renewable and green tech initiatives while creating new employment opportunities in Brazil’s maritime, gas, and power sectors.

Karpowership’s Extensive Global Operations

With over 25 years of experience in floating power plants, Karpowership has cemented its status as a global leader in providing flexible, reliable, and cleaner energy solutions. With an installed capacity reaching 7,000 MW globally, including Powerships and onshore plants, the company’s fleet of floating LNG infrastructure operates across four continents. Its multi-fuel vessels are tailored for rapid deployment, offering efficient power generation within 30 days to meet diverse grid demands.

Brazil: A Hub of Technological Advancement and ESG Practices

In Brazil, Karpowership’s solar energy projects and 560 MW LNG-to-Power Project, employing Powerships and FSRUs in Rio de Janeiro, have created over 1,500 direct and indirect jobs. Additionally, the company champions global ESG practices by facilitating technical skills programs in partnership with the Navy, spearheading reforestation and volunteering initiatives, and donating educational and technological resources to local communities.