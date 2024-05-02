Chaberton Energy, a solar developer based in Maryland, in partnership with Pivot Energy, a national owner and operator of renewable energy projects, has activated an innovative solar project known as Project Catherine. This 19-acre project is on the property of St. Mary Coptic Orthodox Church in Cooksville, Howard County, Maryland. It integrates three distinct solar business models: community solar, a power purchase agreement for nonprofits, and on-site electricity usage offset.

Community and Educational Partnerships

Project Catherine supplies energy directly to St. Mary Coptic Orthodox Church and supports Loyola University Maryland and the broader community through a subscription model. This strategic approach leverages Maryland’s Community Solar program and the Maryland Aggregate Net Energy Metering program to facilitate access to clean, local energy. The design of the solar arrays was carefully planned to preserve the church’s athletic fields, reflecting significant input from the community and project subscribers. Solar land lease payments will also benefit the St. Mary community, reinforcing the project’s commitment to local enhancement.

Chaberton Energy’s Chief Operating Officer, Mike Doniger, emphasized the development team’s creativity in integrating various solar business models to meet diverse community needs. The project’s success is attributed to collaboration with Howard County officials, Loyola University Maryland, and other key stakeholders.

Broader Impact and Sustainability Goals

Project Catherine is expected to generate a total of 4.3 megawatts of direct current (MWdc), sufficient to power approximately 750 homes. With community solar subscribers accessing 3.4 MWdc of capacity and Loyola University Maryland utilizing 750 kilowatts of direct current (kWdc), the project is pivotal in advancing Maryland’s renewable energy targets.

In line with the values of both Pivot Energy and Chaberton Energy, the project extends its impact through significant donations to local organizations. Pivot Energy contributed to the Power52 Foundation, supporting workforce development in the clean energy sector in the Baltimore area. Meanwhile, Chaberton Energy contributed to the Bright Minds Foundation and the Community Ecology Institute, further supporting educational and environmental initiatives within Howard County.

Through the ongoing partnership between Chaberton Energy and Pivot Energy and the additional solar projects within their joint portfolio, Project Catherine is set to bring significant clean energy savings to thousands of households. This initiative is a key step toward Maryland’s goal of 50% renewable energy production by 2030, illustrating a successful blend of community engagement, innovative energy solutions, and sustainable development.