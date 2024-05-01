Alterra has successfully converted hard-to-recycle plastics collected through the Hefty ReNew program and pre-processed by Firstar Fiber, Inc., back into their original building blocks. These are now being utilized in new plastic production and other valuable products. This vital collaboration helps divert plastics from landfills, significantly reduce the reliance on virgin fossil-derived materials, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional new plastic production or incineration.

The Hefty ReNew program is designed to recover hard-to-recycle plastics, providing a convenient solution for residents and businesses to increase waste diversion from landfills. This program complements existing recycling efforts with the official Hefty ReNew orange bags, which are available for purchase at local retailers and can be filled with difficult-to-recycle items. Once filled, these bags are placed directly in recycling bins or dropped off at designated recycling locations. The program runs in select communities throughout the U.S.

At the forefront of processing innovation, Firstar Fiber, Inc. sorts and processes the notoriously hard-to-recycle plastics from the Hefty ReNew orange bags. By transforming these materials into plastic feedstock cubes, Firstar Fiber enhances the usability of waste plastics in remanufacturing processes, thus addressing the challenge posed by plastics that traditionally have limited or no recycling markets.

Located in Akron, Ohio, Alterra operates a state-of-the-art, industrial-scale recycling facility with an annual capacity of 20,000 tons. The facility uses proprietary technology to convert end-of-life plastics from the Hefty ReNew program into high-quality feedstock for new products.

Patrick Leahy, CEO of Firstar Fiber, emphasizes the importance of practical solutions in tackling the plastics dilemma. Leahy highlighted their unique capability to handle difficult-to-recycle materials, praising the Hefty ReNew program for enabling the collection of these materials and acknowledging Alterra’s proactive approach in the recycling industry.

Jeremy DeBenedictis, President of Alterra, pointed out the underappreciated value of post-consumer films and flexibles. He emphasized the significant environmental impact of the Hefty ReNew initiative, which not only prevents about 5 million tons of waste from reaching landfills but also displaces roughly 25 million barrels of virgin, fossil-derived materials and reduces greenhouse gas emissions, showcasing the tangible benefits of innovative recycling technologies.