The Building Decarbonization Coalition (BDC) released a study on Monday highlighting the critical state of Illinois’s heating costs, exacerbated by unchecked spending by the state’s major gas utilities. According to the report, without significant regulatory intervention, the average delivery charges for Nicor Gas, Ameren Illinois, Peoples Gas, and North Shore Gas customers could increase by at least $74 a month by the winter of 2035.

The study outlines the potential financial impact of continued investment in fossil fuel infrastructure, which could become obsolete due to market transitions and legislation to eliminate carbon emissions. The BDC estimates that the cost of these stranded assets could exceed $80 billion, posing a significant risk to Illinois taxpayers.

Regulatory Response to the Crisis

Abe Scarr, Director of the Illinois Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) Education Fund, emphasizes the importance of the Illinois Commerce Commission’s ongoing efforts to reform utility practices. Following the Building Decarbonization Coalition’s analysis, Scarr highlighted the Commission’s need to revise the Peoples Gas pipe-replacement program to reduce costs and enhance safety.

Sarah Moskowitz, Executive Director of the Citizens Utility Board (CUB), points out the dire financial straits of many Illinois families due to high heating bills. She criticizes past state policies that permitted utilities to invest heavily in unnecessary gas pipeline installations, benefitting utility profits at consumers’ expense. As of March, nearly 30% of Chicago’s gas customers were $111 million in collective debt to Peoples Gas.

The Role of Illinois PIRG Education Fund

The Illinois PIRG Education Fund continues to advocate for consumer interests through research, public education, and outreach. Their efforts aim to balance the scales against the influence of powerful special interests that could compromise public health, safety, and well-being. More information about their initiatives is available on their website, IllinoispirgEdFund.org.

This comprehensive analysis by the Building Decarbonization Coalition serves as a critical call to action for state policymakers. The continued scrutiny and reform of utility spending by the Illinois Commerce Commission are essential to mitigate the financial burden on Illinois residents and ensure a smooth transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions.