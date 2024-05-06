IATA Criticizes Germany’s Passenger Tax Increase

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has strongly critiqued the recent increase in German aviation taxes, emphasizing the detrimental impact on the German economy and the aviation industry’s decarbonization efforts. The tax hike, which took effect on May 1, 2024, raises the cost of flying for passengers by 19%, resulting in fares ranging from $18.50 to $84.30 per passenger, depending on the route.

Economic Implications

The tax increase threatens Germany’s competitiveness in key economic sectors, including exports, tourism, and job creation. As the country recovers from the pandemic, its air transport industry faces significant challenges. Germany’s international passenger numbers remain 20% below pre-pandemic levels, making it one of the slowest recoveries in the European Union. Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, expressed concern about the impact of these taxes on Germany’s economic growth, stating, “When Germany’s economic performance is anemic at best, denting its competitiveness with more taxes on aviation is policy madness. The government should prioritize measures that enhance Germany’s competitive position and encourage trade and travel, rather than short-term cash-grabs that harm long-term growth.”

Decarbonization Efforts at Risk

Aviation’s goal of achieving net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050 relies heavily on sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). Initially, the German government coalition agreement promised that revenues from aviation taxes would directly fund SAF production. However, this commitment has been broken, hindering the industry’s ability to invest in cleaner technologies. The tax burden on the German air transport sector further complicates efforts to transition to a more fuel-efficient fleet and other decarbonization initiatives. Additionally, the German government’s apparent sympathy toward the European Taxation Directive, which proposes a tax on jet fuel, exacerbates the situation.

Public Perception and Green Taxes

IATA’s survey of air travelers in Germany reveals skepticism regarding government-imposed “green taxes.” A significant majority (75%) agreed that “Taxation is not the way to make aviation sustainable,” while 72% believed that “Green taxes are just government greenwashing.” These sentiments highlight the need for a more strategic approach to environmental policies, ensuring that funds allocated for decarbonization efforts are not diverted elsewhere. Walsh emphasized the consequences of such misallocation: “Time and again, we see taxation that was supposed to help the industry decarbonize be stolen and then lost in the general budget. And money taken out of the industry means that it has less money to invest in other decarbonization measures.”

