Hyundai Motor Champions Hydrogen-Powered Future in U.S. Logistics

Hyundai Motor Company showcased its pioneering efforts to advance hydrogen technology and clean logistics at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2024 in Las Vegas. Central to this initiative is the introduction of the Class 8 XCIENT Fuel Cell electric truck, underscoring Hyundai’s commitment to a hydrogen-powered future.

Unveiling HTWO and U.S. Hydrogen Projects

At the ACT Expo, Hyundai Motor highlighted its hydrogen vision through the HTWO brand, detailing its expanding role in the hydrogen value chain. Ken Ramirez, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Commercial Vehicle and Hydrogen Business at Hyundai Motor, emphasized the company’s unique position. “Our HTWO brand’s expanding role reflects Hyundai’s unique reach beyond mobility into an integrated hydrogen value chain to lead the global energy transition,” Ramirez explained. This integrated approach aims to accelerate the global transition to hydrogen energy.

Earlier this year, Hyundai Motor announced plans to leverage the HTWO brand as a catalyst for global energy transition. The company’s strategy includes utilizing the Group’s capabilities across various industries to establish a comprehensive hydrogen society. The commitment is reflected in projects like the NorCAL ZERO Project, where Hyundai deployed 30 XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks at the Ports of Oakland and Richmond, marking the largest deployment of Class 8 heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks in North America.

Strategic Partnerships and Technological Advancements

In addition to project deployments, Hyundai Motor unveiled HTWO Logistics, a new partnership with GLOVIS America focused on zero-emission transportation in Georgia. This initiative will utilize the XCIENT Fuel Cell electric trucks to support Hyundai’s Clean Logistics Project at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA). The project aims to decarbonize internal logistics operations, starting with the deployment of these advanced fuel cell trucks at the facility.

Jim Park, Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial Vehicle and Hydrogen Business Development at Hyundai Motor North America provided insights into the company’s strategic rollout in the U.S. “This landmark port decarbonization initiative in California serves as a prime example of how hydrogen trucks are paving the way towards sustainable future logistics,” Park stated. “By replicating the success of NorCAL ZERO and tailoring it to specific customer needs, we at Hyundai aim to create a worldwide network of clean, hydrogen-powered operations.”

Advancing Technology and Industry Leadership

Hyundai Motor is also pushing the boundaries of autonomous driving technology in collaboration with Plus. The companies are testing Level 4 autonomous driving capabilities on the XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks, showcasing the potential for increased efficiency and safety in logistics operations. Additionally, Hyundai previewed a cabin enhancement concept and introduced Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features for the Class 8 XCIENT Fuel Cell truck at the ACT Expo.

The digital exhibits at the Expo booth featured the HTWO Grid and product enhancement concepts for the XCIENT Fuel Cell truck, highlighting Hyundai’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. These advancements demonstrate Hyundai’s proactive approach to integrating cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices.

Hyundai Motor’s participation in the ACT Expo and its strategic initiatives demonstrate its leadership in promoting hydrogen as a viable, sustainable energy source. By leveraging its extensive capabilities and forging strategic partnerships, Hyundai Motor is driving the transition towards a cleaner, hydrogen-powered future in logistics.