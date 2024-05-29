In today’s climate-conscious business landscape, the importance of precise and verifiable carbon footprint calculations cannot be overstated. As environmental oversight tightens and corporate carbon reduction targets become more ambitious, the global food industry faces mounting pressure to demonstrate genuine progress. Addressing this need, HowGood has made a significant breakthrough by securing certification from the Carbon Trust for its innovative carbon footprinting model.

Latis Platform Secures Carbon Trust Certification

With this new certification, HowGood’s Latis platform, used by many large food corporations such as Sysco, Danone, and Chipotle, received a major endorsement from the Carbon Trust. It attests to the platform’s ability to generate cradle-to-shelf carbon footprints that adhere to international standards while reinforcing HowGood’s commitment to transparency and reliability in sustainability reporting.

JD Capuano, HowGood’s Head of Research, emphasized the significance of this achievement: “In our years partnering with forward-thinking food and beverage companies, we know how important it is to have seamless access to audit-ready sustainability data generated using a calculation model that is third-party certified. Our customers are facing pressure from both their investors and end consumers to hit aggressive carbon reduction targets. The certification of our emissions calculation model by the

Carbon Trust will give our customers the confidence they need to hit those goals and truly move the needle on decarbonizing the food industry.”

Meeting ESG Reporting Demands with Comprehensive Carbon Accounting

HowGood’s Latis platform provides comprehensive carbon accounting, covering Scopes 1, 2, and 3 emissions. Scope 1 and 2 emissions, which include direct greenhouse gases from company-controlled sources and indirect emissions from purchased energy, are available to all users at no cost. This approach ensures that companies can accurately report their emissions and take informed steps towards reduction.

Tiphaine Aries, senior consultant at the Carbon Trust, noted the platform’s impact: “Understanding a product’s carbon footprint is an essential first step on any food company’s decarbonization journey. However, data quality and availability often pose a challenge. HowGood’s Latis platform facilitates this step, enabling like-for-like comparisons across the food industry and helping companies gain insight into their product emissions data to inform next steps and focus areas for reductions.

Achieving third-party certification of their Latis calculation methodology adds an extra layer of transparency for food and drink companies as their footprints are being calculated in line with international standards.”

The food industry is not immune to the increasing demands of ESG reporting. New global standards are emerging, requiring companies to improve their sustainability disclosures. A recent study revealed that many investors doubt the accuracy of current ESG reports, and 45% of U.S. companies are concerned about potential greenwashing. HowGood’s expanded carbon accounting solution addresses these issues head-on, offering granular product-level data and robust reporting capabilities.

Leveraging an extensive database of over 90,000 agricultural emission factors, HowGood’s Latis platform equips users with detailed emissions reports, forecasting and abatement strategies, and audit-ready data. This comprehensive approach is crucial as the food industry grapples with impending regulations and investor scrutiny.