How Electrify America is Spearheading the Expansion of EV Infrastructure

Electrify America, a Volkswagen Group of America subsidiary, is accelerating its mission to revolutionize electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure across North America. With substantial usage growth in 2023, marked by over 10 million charging sessions, the company is moving ahead with its commitment to sustainability and accessibility.

In 2023 alone, Electrify America’s network facilitated over 1.3 billion electric miles. This growth contributed to a remarkable environmental impact, avoiding the consumption of more than 52 million gallons of gasoline.

Expanding its footprint across North America, the network spans over 900 stations, reaching 47 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and six Canadian provinces. Noteworthy expansions include ventures into Hawaii and North Dakota, increasing the network to over 4,000 chargers. Additionally, the company’s commitment to innovation is evident in upgrading over 680 legacy chargers to their next-generation counterparts, ensuring efficiency and reliability for users.

Looking forward, Electrify America has ambitious plans to extend its network further, aiming to deploy 5,000 DC fast chargers by year-end. This expansion includes the development of larger charging stations to accommodate the growing demand for public DC fast charging, thereby enhancing accessibility and convenience for EV owners.

In alignment with its mission to promote electric mobility, Electrify America continues to innovate in payment technology. The integration of Plug&Charge payment technology is set to simplify the charging experience, facilitating seamless transactions and further driving EV adoption.