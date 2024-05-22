Southern California-based electric truck manufacturer Harbinger has announced an impressive milestone at the ACT Expo, securing 4,000 binding pre-orders valued at over $400 million. The orders include significant multi-year commitments from prominent companies such as Bimbo Bakeries USA, the U.S. division of Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest baking company known for brands such as Sara Lee Bread, Thomas’, and Entenmann’s.

Harbinger has also secured orders from THOR Industries, the largest recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer globally, recognized for its brands, including Airstream, Jayco, Tiffin, and Thor Motor Coach. Additional orders have come from leading commercial vehicle dealers, including Doggett Equipment Services Group with 500 units, Campbell Supply with 125 units, GATR Truck Center with 500 units, ETHERO Truck + Energy with 200 units, and Electric Commercial Vehicles (ECV), an affiliate of Smyrna Truck, with 50 units. Postal service operator Mail Management Services has also ordered 40 units.

Series A Funding Round Completed Q4

In Q4 2023, Harbinger closed an additional $13 million in Series A funding, increasing the total to $73 million. This funding round, which includes contributions from the Coca-Cola System Sustainability Fund managed by Greycroft, marks one of the largest Series A rounds for a hardware company. Harbinger plans to utilize these funds to expand its manufacturing capacity and initiate commercial production by Q4 2024.

Innovative Electric Platform Design

Harbinger’s CEO, John Harris, emphasized the company’s focus on the medium-duty vehicle segment, noting the extensive demand for their ground-up electric platform. Unlike other manufacturers that retrofit gasoline or diesel vehicles, Harbinger’s design ensures enhanced safety, durability, and cost-efficiency.

Harbinger’s management and technical team includes professionals from leading companies such as Tesla, Rivian, Ford, Anduril, SpaceX, Toyota, Honda, Volvo Trucks, and Mack Trucks. The company has developed a proprietary electric platform, also known as an electric vehicle stripped chassis, from the ground up. This includes all major vehicle systems designed and assembled in-house, such as the powertrain, high-voltage battery system, steering, and brakes. This vertically integrated approach ensures lower costs and higher performance, safety, and durability than electric vehicles built on existing diesel and gasoline platforms.

Once Harbinger assembles its electric vehicle stripped chassis, it sells them directly to dealers, specialty upfitters, or large fleet customers. Third parties then outfit these chassis with commercial or specialty bodies. This practice is standard among large gas and diesel vehicle manufacturers like Ford and Freightliner.

From Walk-in Vans to Motorhomes and More

Most vehicles in Harbinger’s 4,000-unit order, including those for Bimbo Bakeries USA, are intended for upfit into walk-in vans, commonly known as step vans, which are prevalent in large package delivery. Other vehicles will be converted into class A motorhomes, emergency vehicles, and cutaway cabs, where only the cab is provided, and a custom-built payload area is added to create box trucks, shuttle buses, and more. Harbinger is working with body partner Sevna to upfit the chassis into cutaway cabs. The electric chassis is available in three wheelbases—158 inches, 178 inches, and 208 inches—and in four gross vehicle weight ratings (GVWRs) ranging from class 4 to 6.

Critical features of Harbinger’s electric trucks include an 800V liquid-cooled battery system with capacity scalable in 35kWh increments up to a 200+ mile range, a design for a 20-year, 450,000-mile service life, segment-leading safety and driver assistance features, one-hour DC fast charging capability, and passenger vehicle-like handling and ride comfort.

Network Development

Harbinger is building a comprehensive network of service providers, charging infrastructure partners, and premier dealers to support its medium-duty electric truck launch. This network comprises service providers, charging and infrastructure partners, and premier dealers, already covering 78% of the U.S. and Canadian population.

Scott Campbell, owner of Campbell Supply, noted the high demand for medium-duty vehicles across all fuel types, with electric vehicles poised to grow significantly in the market. Harbinger’s electric trucks are considered industry changers due to their superior acquisition and operating costs, enhanced safety features, driver-friendly design, and zero tailpipe emissions.

Christopher Wolfe, Senior Director of Sustainability at Bimbo Bakeries USA, noted that partnering with Harbinger aligns with Grupo Bimbo’s commitment to achieving Net-Zero emissions by 2050. Expanding their fleet of alternatively fueled vehicles is a critical step in reducing carbon emissions and dependence on fossil fuels.