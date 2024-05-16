HRS has installed several external digester heater systems at AD plants using its DTI series of corrugated tube heat exchangers (Credit: HRS)

Heat digesters, also known as thermal or thermophilic digesters, play a pivotal role in sustainable energy. They transform organic waste into biogas—a renewable source that diminishes reliance on fossil fuels. This process also significantly reduces the volume of organic waste, diverting it from landfills and mitigating methane emissions from waste decomposition. The resulting by-product, digestate, is nutrient-rich, serving as a valuable resource for agriculture.

How Heat Digesters Function

Thermophilic Digestion: These systems operate at temperatures between 50°C and 60°C (122°F and 140°F), creating an optimal environment for thermophilic microorganisms. These organisms are highly efficient at decomposing organic matter compared to their mesophilic counterparts, which function at lower temperatures.

Anaerobic Process: The digestion process in a heat digester is anaerobic, occuring without oxygen. Organic materials, such as food waste, agricultural residues, and sewage sludge, are decomposed by microorganisms, producing biogas (mainly methane and carbon dioxide) and digestate (a nutrient-rich residue).

Biogas Production: One of the primary outputs of a heat digester is biogas, which can be captured and used as a renewable energy source. Biogas can be burned to generate electricity and heat or upgraded to biomethane and used as a natural gas substitute.

Digestate Utilization: The remaining digestate is rich in nutrients and can be used as a fertilizer or soil conditioner in agricultural applications. It can also undergo further treatment to improve its quality and usability.

Applications of Heat Digesters

Waste Management: Heat digesters are used to manage and reduce organic waste from municipalities, industries, and agricultural operations. By converting waste into biogas and digestate, they help reduce the volume of waste sent to landfills and mitigate greenhouse gas emissions.

Renewable Energy Production: The biogas produced by heat digesters is a valuable renewable energy source. It can be used to generate electricity, heat, or be upgraded to biomethane for use as a transportation fuel or injected into the natural gas grid.

Agriculture: In agricultural settings, heat digesters help manage animal manure and crop residues, converting them into valuable biogas and fertilizer. This provides a renewable energy source and improves nutrient management on farms.

Wastewater Treatment: Heat digesters are often used in wastewater treatment plants to process sewage sludge. This reduces the volume of sludge, produces biogas for energy, and generates a nutrient-rich digestate that can be used in agriculture.

The Evolution of External Heating Systems

Conventional wisdom has long dictated the placement of digester heating systems on or around the floor of the main digester. Initially, this positioning results in effective heat transfer and generates thermal currents in the digestate that aid in mixing. However, sediment accumulation rapidly diminishes these properties, necessitating regular cleaning to maintain satisfactory performance. Incorporating heating units into the concrete walls or floor of digesters can further exacerbate potential issues and increase expenses if repairs are needed.

A viable solution to these challenges is to locate the heating unit outside the digester. This approach is not new; one of the earliest instances of using an external heater and heat exchanger for a digester dates back to 1946. Since then, external digester heating based on heat exchangers has been implemented successfully in anaerobic digestion (AD) plants worldwide. Over the years, the design of heat exchangers has seen significant improvements, exemplified by the HRS DTI Series of corrugated tube heat exchangers which are ideally suited for the external heating of digester fluids and sludge and have been effectively utilized in numerous applications.

Enhancing Heat Transfer Efficiency

The HRS DTI Series represents a counter-current heat exchanger design, where the product flows through the inner tube and the service fluid flows through the surrounding shell. This design maximizes the temperature differential between the two fluids, enhancing heat transfer efficiency. HRS’s innovative corrugation technology increases both heat transfer and efficiency over standard smooth tube designs, significantly minimizing fouling—an important consideration when handling materials like digester sludge.

The corrugated design creates turbulent flow within the tubes, which improves heat transfer and reduces the build-up of deposits on the tube walls. This feature is crucial for maintaining the long-term performance of the heat exchanger, particularly in applications involving viscous or particulate-laden fluids.

Multiple units can be interconnected and customized with options for frame mounting, insulation, and stainless-steel cladding. This modularity allows for tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of different AD plants, whether small-scale operations or large industrial facilities.