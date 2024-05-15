Elior North America, a prominent contract catering and hospitality leader with thirteen companies and over sixteen thousand team members, published its 2023 Doing Good Social & Environmental Responsibility (SER) Report, marking the second year the company has shared its sustainability and social responsibility achievements.

This latest report documents Elior North America’s continued progress toward its initial sustainability and social goals and sets ambitious targets. Olivier Poirot, President and Chief Executive Officer of Elior North America highlighted that the achievements in 2023 signify substantial advancements in the company’s journey toward sustainability and social responsibility.

Declines in Food Waste, Greener Menu by 2025

One notable accomplishment is the reduction of food waste. At locations participating in the Waste Nothing program, food waste has decreased by an average of 49%, an improvement from 35% the previous year. Through enhanced practices, approximately 247 tons of food waste were successfully diverted from landfills, benefiting donation programs and composting efforts.

In alignment with the company’s focus on sustainable eating, 30% of entrées in new programs have transitioned to plant-based options, and the company intends to increase this to 50% by 2025. Elior North America aims to ensure that 30% of base menus in colleges, universities, professional dining settings, and healthcare retail environments are plant-based by the same year.

Strengthening Local and MWBE Supplier Networks

Over the past year, the company has also made significant strides in responsible sourcing. More than 1 million pounds of local produce were served, and the network of certified Minority/Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) suppliers expanded to over 200. Kelly Myers, Senior Director of Responsible Business and National Programs at Elior North America, emphasized the strategic roadmaps established in 2023 towards ethical and sustainable sourcing. The company is focused on making impactful progress daily and plans to continue expanding its positive impact in partnership with its community of clients, suppliers, and industry experts.

Elior North America’s dedication to sustainability and social responsibility in the food service sector enhances its operational practices and sets a benchmark for the industry. Through its ongoing initiatives and future goals, the company is poised to drive meaningful change in the way food services operate, prioritizing environmental health and community well-being.