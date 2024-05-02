Drivers Demand Action on Lack of On-Street Electric Vehicle Charging

Inside the Battle for More On-Street Electric Vehicle Charging – Why Drivers Are Demanding Action Now. (Credit: getimg.ai)

A cacophony of discontent is echoing through the streets of the United Kingdom as drivers voice their frustration over the scarcity of on-street electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. This outcry has become increasingly urgent, prompting motorists to call the government to intervene and alleviate their concerns.

A recent study conducted by car manufacturer Vauxhall has shed light on the depth of dissatisfaction among drivers. Alarmingly, only 10% of surveyed drivers expressed contentment with the current number of on-street charging points. This dissatisfaction underscores a significant gap between the existing infrastructure and the demand for electric vehicles. The study further reveals a troubling trend in political discourse. Despite the critical importance of EV charging infrastructure, a mere 25% of motorists noted any mention of it in political manifestos.

Moreover, the study underscores a palpable sense of neglect felt by drivers from their local councils. Shockingly, only 30% of respondents felt adequately supported by their councils in pursuing EV ownership. This sentiment was particularly pronounced outside London, where support levels plummeted even further.

James Taylor, Managing Director of Vauxhall, emphasizes the situation’s urgency, stating, “Electric vehicle charging infrastructure is just one of many concerns that should be discussed in great detail ahead of this year’s local and mayoral elections.” He underscores the pivotal role of local authorities in ensuring that infrastructure needs are met to accommodate the growing EV market.

London emerges as a beacon of hope amidst this bleak landscape, with 60% of motorists perceiving adequate support from their local councils. The capital also stands out as the only region where over half of drivers actively noticed EV infrastructure issues in political campaigns, especially in the lead-up to mayoral elections.

Despite incremental progress with the addition of nearly 60,000 charge points nationwide, drivers clamor for more targeted support for on-street parking. The disparity between London and other regions underscores the need for a concerted effort to bridge the infrastructure gap nationwide.

Carlos Tavares, owner of Vauxhall’s parent company, has voiced criticism against the Zero Emission Vehicle mandate. Tavares decries the mandate as detrimental to the automotive industry, warning of potential repercussions on the affordability of EVs.

As the automotive landscape evolves towards electrification, stakeholders must heed drivers’ grievances and implement measures to bolster charging infrastructure. Failure to address these concerns risks stalling the transition to electric mobility and jeopardizing climate targets.