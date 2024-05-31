Have you registered? Join executives from around the world, with more than 40 countries already represented.

The upcoming Solutions Summit, happening June 4-5, 2024, promises to be a transformative event for industry leaders, innovators, and sustainability experts. This year’s theme, Sustainability Synergy, highlights the collaborative landscape of sustainable leadership, focusing on the integration and alignment of sustainable practices across various sectors.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into the latest technologies, strategies, and regulatory developments shaping the future of corporate environmental and energy leadership.

A few of the speakers and sessions you’ll join:

Paul Garcia/Air Force OEA, Everything Everywhere All at Once: The Future of Air Force Installation Energy

• Discussing the Air Force’s strategy for achieving the world’s most resilient energy and water infrastructure through innovative, cost-effective, and climate-informed solutions.

• Defining resilience, current gap analyses, and the holistic approach to industry participation that is crucial for future success.

Letchumi Achanah/Asia Pulp & Paper, APP’s Sustainability Roadmap, A Conversation on Community Involvement

• Presenting APP’s Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030, focusing on the company’s comprehensive approach to sustainability.

• Discussing community involvement initiatives, the impact of the Desa Makmur Peduli Api (DMPA) program, and women’s empowerment efforts aimed at reducing fire risks and promoting environmentally friendly practices.

Satpal Kaur/SATPAL, An Integrative Approach to High-Performance Building Design and Racial Justice

• Sharing insights on integrating technical excellence with social equity in high-performance building design.

• Covering the fusion of design and advocacy, innovative problem-solving, and community engagement strategies.

• Showcasing real-world applications and practical solutions for addressing injustices in the built environment.

Montrose Environmental Expert Panel, Shaping the Future: The shift to real-time, connected, and insightful environmental data

• Delving into best practices for leveraging environmental data in business decisions.

• Educating on data acquisition, management, and analytics to achieve operational excellence and ensure compliance with regulatory mandates using real-time measurements and automated processes.

David Staples/Velocity EHS, SEC Final Rule: What is “Climate Risk” and How do You Track It?

• Addressing the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) new rule on the Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors.

• Clarifying what constitutes “climate risk” and outlining the requirements for companies to disclose their climate impacts, including Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Brett Stevens/Reworld, Creating Value from Waste

• Exploring the transition from linear supply chains to circular models, emphasizing the pivotal role of sustainable waste management.

• Sharing effective technologies and practices for resource optimization and sustainability strategies that offer both short- and long-term benefits.

Joe Hayden/GridBeyond, What’s in Store for a Grid Near You, and How Does Demand Response Play a Role?

• Discussing the significance of energy value in terms of price, quantity, and timing.

• Highlighting how participating in demand response programs can lead to substantial savings and support the transition to a greener future through investments in energy efficiency, renewables, or battery storage technologies.

Nikos Avlonas/Center for Sustainability & Excellence, How the New ESRS and Related EU legislation Impact U.S. Business

• Providing an overview of the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and their impact on US businesses.

• Explaining the objectives and components of ESRS, their integration with EU legislation, and strategies for aligning with these standards to enhance corporate sustainability practices.

The Solutions Summit 2024 offers a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders, explore innovative solutions, and gain critical insights into the future of sustainability.

Don’t miss out on this free event—register now to be part of the conversation and drive progress in environmental and energy leadership.