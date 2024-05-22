Animal Welfare Outweighs Sustainability in Meat and Dairy Consumer Choices

As consumers increasingly prioritize animal welfare in their meat and dairy purchases, the journey of our food from farm to table comes under closer scrutiny. (Photo by 85GB photo on Unsplash )

Consumer Priorities: Animal Welfare Takes Precedence

A recent study spanning five European countries—Czechia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK—reveals a notable consumer preference for animal welfare over environmental sustainability when purchasing meat and dairy products. Despite the growing emphasis on sustainability, consumers consistently prioritize freshness, quality, and animal welfare. This research, conducted by universities including Portsmouth and Newcastle in the UK, underscores the complex interplay of factors influencing consumer behavior.

The study surveyed 3,192 participants, asking them to rate the importance of 18 different attributes when shopping for meat and dairy products. The results indicated that while environmental sustainability is valued, it is not the primary concern. Instead, attributes such as animal welfare, food safety, and health and nutrition emerged as more significant in influencing purchasing decisions.

Marketing Implications: Targeting Consumer Values

The findings suggest that producers can market sustainable food products more effectively by emphasizing animal welfare and related attributes on product labels. Dr. Andy Jin, a senior lecturer at the University of Portsmouth, emphasized the importance of comprehensive labeling strategies that include various product attributes beyond just environmental considerations.

For marketers and producers, this means that highlighting the humane treatment of animals, along with food safety and nutritional information, can make products more attractive to consumers. The study’s co-authors suggest that incorporating such multifaceted labeling strategies can better align with consumer values and drive purchasing behavior.

Policy and Industry Impacts: Beyond Labels

The research also carries significant implications for policymakers and the food industry. Dr. Jin noted that labels alone are insufficient to change consumer behavior, particularly for those with low or no intention to purchase sustainable products. The study calls for additional policy measures, such as behavioral interventions or nudges, to help consumers translate their attitudes into actual purchasing behaviors.

This comprehensive approach is essential for meeting evolving consumer demands and promoting more sustainable consumption practices. The insights from this study can help shape policies and marketing strategies that cater to consumer preferences while also encouraging sustainable food production.

Aligning Marketing with Consumer Preferences

Understanding consumer priorities is crucial for producers aiming to market sustainable products effectively. This study highlights that while environmental sustainability is important, attributes related to animal welfare, food safety, and health hold more sway over consumer purchasing decisions. By aligning marketing strategies with these preferences, producers can better meet consumer demands and support sustainable food consumption.

The research underscores the need for a balanced approach that incorporates various product attributes, offering valuable guidance for policymakers and industry stakeholders striving to promote sustainability in the food sector.