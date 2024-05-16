Enchanted Rock, a prominent provider of electrical resiliency microgrids, has launched its latest offering, the Bridge-to-Grid solution. This innovative service addresses the rising power demand fueled by the expansion of data centers with artificial intelligence (AI), the electrification of buildings and transportation, and new or expanding manufacturing operations.

Enhancing Operational Flexibility

The Bridge-to-Grid managed service by Enchanted Rock offers short to mid-term onsite generation before grid interconnection. This allows data centers and other power-intensive industries to build, commission, and fully operate their facilities on schedule. Once grid interconnection is complete, the onsite microgrid technology can be removed with no long-term site impacts or can remain to provide local power resiliency and flexible power capacity support to the grid.

Enchanted Rock’s CEO, Thomas McAndrew, emphasizes the importance of these flexible approaches to grid integration and power generation. He highlights that a reliable power supply is crucial in today’s interconnected world. Reimagining the challenge through this lens, the path forward becomes evident: microgrids offer the necessary flexibility for data centers to commence operations sooner while mitigating grid strain.

Addressing Grid Connection Delays

Businesses with large power loads are facing unprecedented delays in securing grid power due to factors such as clogged interconnection queues, supply chain issues for high-voltage equipment, and the retirement of baseload generating plants. Utilities, eager to serve new customers and loads, face a scenario where power demand forecasts show supply lagging. Enchanted Rock’s Bridge-to-Grid microgrids provide a solution, ensuring utilities do not have to refuse service or turn away customers.

These onsite microgrids transition seamlessly from primary power sources to flexible capacity or backup power solutions. This reduces the need for new supply or transmission infrastructure that utilities would otherwise need to construct to meet long-term demand.

Industry Perspective and Future Outlook

Allan Schurr, Chief Commercial Officer at Enchanted Rock, underscores the importance of investing in innovative power generation technologies. Customers with large loads often face waits of three or more years for interconnection, with some being refused. Ensuring a reliable and resilient energy supply for data centers and other large electric uses is crucial for safeguarding against disruptions and promoting sustainable growth in the digital age.

Enchanted Rock operates 329 dual-purpose natural gas microgrids and has over a gigawatt of capacity commissioned or under construction. With over 2.2 million run hours on their generators and a proven reliability of 99.9995%, they are well-positioned as a reliable solution for onsite power pre-grid and on-demand backup power post-grid connections.

The Bridge-to-Grid solution is the most cost-effective and clean bridge power application available. Its quiet operation, low local emissions, and minimal visual impact facilitate rapid permitting and deployment. The Enchanted Rock team customizes solutions using proprietary natural gas microgrids and other technologies to create the ideal generation mix based on customer load parameters and local requirements.