Bigbelly Launches Smart Compost Program, Elevating Community Waste Management

Bigbelly, a leader in public space waste and recycling solutions for over two decades, has launched its groundbreaking Smart Compost Program. This initiative marks a significant advancement in sustainability and community beautification, offering an innovative solution to food waste collection.

The Smart Compost Program provides a seamless method for residents to dispose of food waste in an environmentally conscious and cost-effective manner. Following a successful U.S. debut, Bigbelly is now expanding this program globally, enhancing efforts to create cleaner, more sustainable communities. Jeff Satwicz, Bigbelly’s founder and VP of business development, emphasized that the program combines convenience with sustainability, contributing significantly to the beautification of communities worldwide.

The program places secure smart bins that service up to 100 residences each in strategic and convenient locations and provides a mobile app for locating and unlocking the bins. The cloud-based management software reduces operational costs by 50% compared to traditional curbside composting. This combination of technology and accessibility positions Bigbelly as a transformative force in public waste management.

Enhancing Community Sustainability and Convenience

The Bigbelly Smart Compost Program addresses a significant gap in waste collection infrastructure. Satwicz highlighted the substantial divide, noting that approximately 70 million households lack access to food waste collection compared to those with access to recycling. The program’s deployment of secure compost bins in public spaces eliminates the need for individual resident or building manager buy-in, ensuring broader accessibility.

Residents can easily participate by downloading the free Smart Compost app, which not only locates and unlocks bins but also provides information on compostable materials and a platform to report issues. This user-friendly approach ensures rapid community adoption, with municipalities able to establish the program within weeks. The bins, fully enclosed and locked, prevent pest access and misuse, ensuring a clean and efficient composting process.

Supporting Global Sustainability Goals

Established in 2003, Bigbelly has grown to serve over 2,500 customers in 60 countries. It offers a range of waste receptacles that incorporate solar and battery-powered technologies. Its advanced bins monitor critical data, including fill levels, collection activity, and GPS location, ensuring efficient and effective waste management.

Bigbelly’s innovative solutions improve the aesthetics of public spaces and support broader environmental goals. By facilitating composting and recycling and reducing greenhouse gas emissions and plastic pollution, Bigbelly helps communities achieve their sustainability objectives. The Smart Compost Program exemplifies Bigbelly’s commitment to a greener, more sustainable future, transforming public waste management and enhancing the overall quality of life.