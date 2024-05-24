Atlantic Green’s Role in the UK’s Energy Transformation

Construction is anticipated to commence on site this year with connection to the electricity grid anticipated at the end of 2026. (Credit: Atlantic Green LinkedIn)

Atlantic Green, a UK-based platform investing and developing grid-scale standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS), has partnered with Ameresco and Envision Energy to build the Cellarhead project. Once complete, the project will encompass a 300 MW battery energy storage project with a maximum energy capacity of 624 MWh. This solidifies Atlantic Green as an industry forerunner and propels the United Kingdom into a future powered by sustainable energy.

The Cellarhead BESS project will be strategically connected to the National Grid’s Cellarhead sub-station. This connection will secure energy reliability and security for the UK, further supporting the country’s ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions. Construction is set to commence within the year, with an anticipated grid connection by the end of 2026.

Founded in 2021, Atlantic Green is the prodigy of a joint venture between Nofar Energy and Interland Group. The company aims to develop a 2 GW battery energy storage capacity, propelling the UK’s transition to clean energy. The Cellarhead BESS represents a crucial milestone in Atlantic Green’s development progress and broader sustainability goals.

“The continuous development of battery energy storage is vital in the UK’s journey to achieving net-zero carbon emissions. We are thrilled to team up with Ameresco to make this vision a reality,” stated Nick Bradford, Managing Director of Atlantic Green. He furthered that “Atlantic Green has consistently prioritized strategic ways to use our battery storage assets for communal benefit and in response to the growing demand.”