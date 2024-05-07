Advancing Workplace Safety: Cority and Inseer Announce AI Partnership

“Historically, ergonomic programs have been reactive. With AI-powered technology, we aim to shift this paradigm and prevent injuries before they occur.” -Inseer (Credit: Canva)

Cority has reaffirmed its commitment to workplace safety through a strategic partnership with Inseer, an AI technology firm specializing in industrial ergonomics applications. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in enhancing workplace health and safety by integrating advanced machine learning capabilities into Cority’s EHS platform.

The partnership capitalizes on Inseer’s ‘Vision System,’ designed to simplify ergonomic risk assessment and management. Leveraging state-of-the-art video analytics, this system empowers organizations to swiftly capture ergonomic data using mobile devices, regardless of specialized expertise. Inseer’s technology generates comprehensive ergonomic assessment reports in minutes by analyzing three-dimensional motion data with patented algorithms. Cority will incorporate this data into its cloud-based EHS platform, CorityOne, augmenting its suite of solutions spanning environmental, health, safety, quality, sustainability, and analytics.

Insights into the Partnership

Sean Baldry, Cority:

“The Cority-Inseer partnership leverages computer vision and machine learning technology to enhance and extend human abilities, enabling organizations to make better, more responsible business decisions.”

Recognizing the pressing need for AI-driven solutions to mitigate workplace risks, this partnership anticipates integrating Inseer’s AI-powered ergonomic analysis technology within Cority’s enterprise-level risk management solutions. By harnessing predictive analytics, Cority customers can proactively identify and address ergonomic hazards, ushering in a new era of preventive risk management.

Shane Larson, CEO of Inseer, elucidates the transformative potential of this alliance, stating, “Historically, ergonomic programs have been reactive. With AI-powered technology, we aim to shift this paradigm and prevent injuries before they occur.”

Using AI to Address Ergonomic Risks

The urgency of addressing ergonomic risks is underscored by research indicating that musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) account for a significant portion of nonfatal occupational injuries and related costs across industries. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the private sector alone, there were 900,380 cases involving days away from work (DAFW) in 2018, with 272,780 (or 30%) being MSD cases. The incidence rate of MSD cases was 27.2 per 10,000 full-time workers in 2018. In 2021-2022, 502,380 workplace musculoskeletal disorders resulted in at least one day away from work, with an annualized incidence rate of 25.3 musculoskeletal disorders per 10,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) workers.

Despite the scale of this challenge, many organizations lack the resources and expertise to implement sustainable, ergonomic solutions. The partnership addresses these gaps by democratizing ergonomic risk assessment through AI-driven technology, empowering users to identify and mitigate hazards efficiently. Baldry emphasizes the broad-reaching impact of Cority’s AI integration, stating, “Cority’s use of AI will enhance productivity for industrial ergonomics specialists and empower EHS generalists to make informed decisions.”

