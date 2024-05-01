Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) surpassed its global regenerative agriculture program goals by expanding to over 2.8 million acres in 2023, significantly beyond the initial 2-million-acre target. ADM has set its sights on reaching 3.5 million regenerative acres in 2024 and has revised its 2025 ambition from 4 million to 5 million acres worldwide.

Strategic Expansion and Collaboration

Under the leadership of Greg Morris, President of ADM’s Ag Services and Oilseeds business, the company is intensifying its initiatives to boost sustainability and minimize the carbon footprint within its value chains.

“ADM is scaling up efforts to enhance the sustainability and reduce the carbon footprint of the value chains in which we operate, and our leadership in regenerative agriculture is a key driver of that bold agenda,” stated Morris. He emphasized the role of farmers as stewards of the land and highlighted ADM’s tailored programs that support the diverse needs of these farmers.

ADM’s approach caters to individual farmer requirements and aligns with the demands of retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) leaders keen on scaling up regenerative practices to meet consumer expectations.

In 2023, ADM collaborated with over 28,000 growers across various crops, including soybeans, wheat, corn, peanuts, cotton, canola, barley, and sorghum. This global expansion included initiating new programs in Europe and Latin America, contributing to improved soil health and reduced carbon emissions on participating farms.

Defining Regenerative Agriculture and Reporting Progress

ADM defines regenerative agriculture as an outcome-based farming approach that protects and enhances soil health, biodiversity, climate resilience, and water resources while promoting farming business development. This method is adaptable to local environmental and cultural conditions. It is founded on five fundamental principles, including minimizing soil disturbance, maintaining living roots in the soil, covering bare soil continuously, maximizing diversity (including crops, soil microbes, and pollinators), and responsibly managing inputs such as nutrients and pesticides.

In November 2023, ADM published its inaugural regenerative agriculture report outlining the company’s priorities, goals, and achievements. An updated comprehensive report will be released later this year. ADM’s partnerships span significant industry players like PepsiCo, Nestlé, and Carlsberg, as well as technological and conservation collaborators such as Farmers Business Network and Practical Farmers of Iowa.

Through these partnerships, ADM leverages diverse resources and funding opportunities, including those from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Partnership for Climate Smart Commodities, to enhance value across the agricultural value chain.