Based in Reno, Nevada, American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) has developed cutting-edge technologies for producing and recycling battery metals. These advancements are essential for addressing the increasing demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and consumer electronics sectors. ABTC recently achieved a significant milestone by operating its commercial-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility at a steady-state throughput, surpassing 115% of its maximum design rate. Originally designed to process 20,000 metric tonnes of battery feedstock annually, exceeding this rate highlights the success of continuous process improvements implemented during the facility’s commissioning phase.

Operational Excellence and Team Expertise

One of the primary advantages of ABTC’s internally developed technology is the comprehensive understanding team members possess of each unit operation within the processing train. This deep knowledge base enables real-time data evaluation and continuous operational enhancements. ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert attributes the facility’s success to the team’s dedication and expertise, emphasizing their commitment to achieving 24/7 operations.

The recycling facility utilizes a pioneering set of recycling processes that combine a deconstruction approach with a targeted hydrometallurgical process. This system is versatile, processing various lithium-ion batteries and manufacturing scrap regardless of size, shape, or internal chemistry. The initial phase of the recycling process yields copper, aluminum, steel, a lithium intermediate, and a black mass intermediate. In the subsequent phase, these materials are refined into battery-grade nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, manganese sulfate, and lithium hydroxide.

Strategic Developments and Future Plans

ABTC COO Andrés Meza highlighted the importance of in-house expertise in advancing operations. The successful processing of high volumes through a complex system has demonstrated the system’s robustness and efficiency. Meza noted the focus on sustainable rate improvements, operational expenditure reductions, and cost efficiencies through automation.

ABTC is progressing with the second phase of its recycling facility, which involves further refining the lithium intermediate into battery-grade lithium hydroxide and the black mass intermediate into battery-grade nickel, cobalt, manganese, and lithium hydroxide.

In-House Innovation and Industry Recognition

The battery recycling technologies at ABTC’s facility were developed by the company’s R&D, engineering, and technical projects teams, many of whom have previous experience with the Tesla Gigafactory. This expertise has been instrumental in mitigating risks and advancing the commercialization of ABTC’s recycling technologies. ABTC’s commitment to innovation has been recognized through several accolades, including the BASF-sponsored Circularity Challenge and grants from the U.S. Advanced Battery Consortium and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

ABTC recently received over $60 million in tax credits through the Qualifying Advanced Energy Project Credits program (48C). These funds will support capital expenditures for the second phase of the Nevada recycling facility and the construction of a larger facility to process materials from new strategic suppliers.