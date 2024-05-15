WAVJA, Inc. has unveiled its latest innovation, the Photon Energy System (PES), marking a significant advancement in solar energy technology. The PES amplifies power output by 20 times compared to conventional solar panels and is in development to potentially reach up to 60 times the current capacity.

Cutting-edge materials, Efficiency, and Sustainability

Manufactured by Solmet LLC, a subsidiary of WAVJA, Inc., the PES stands out due to its unique spherical multilayer materials. These materials harness sunlight and convert it into electrical energy through silicon conductor modules, resulting in significant luminosity and efficiency. Unlike traditional solar panels, PES maintains consistent performance regardless of high temperatures and operates independently of direct sunlight for up to eight hours. It can even be illuminated by a flashlight or indoor light.

The PES technology offers a sustainable solution for various applications, including smart devices, drones, and electric vehicles. It provides a continuous power supply for residential, commercial, and industrial purposes, addressing power challenges faced by utility companies, waste management, and public facilities. Shereen Chen, Executive President of WAVJA, Inc., highlights that PES extends operation without the need for charging, making it a valuable resource for multiple sectors.

Product Launch and Demonstration

During a recent product launch and press conference in New City, WAVJA, Inc. representatives showcased the PES’s capabilities in real time. The PES is scheduled for launch this fall and will be available in different sizes to meet various needs. The compact 3cm model is ideal for charging mobile devices, electric cars, and drones. The 6cm model is suited for household residences, intelligent buildings, and public transportation. The larger 10cm model caters to industrial factories, commercial buildings, science and technology parks, desalination plants, garbage treatment plants, power plants, restaurants, and amusement parks.

Chen emphasizes that PES provides a 24-hour power supply using a combination of sunlight and artificial light, making it the world’s first sustainable green energy solution. It delivers clean energy with zero pollution, effectively responding to critical climate issues such as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC). Additionally, the PES can store energy in an energy bank, ensuring availability whenever needed for corporations, governments, or remote towns.

Strategic Partnerships

Several companies, including Genesis EV & System Group, Paneltech, US, MG2, and Impact International, have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with WAVJA, Inc. These strategic partners aim to promote the application of the WAVJA Photon Energy System across various fields, enhancing the reach and impact of this revolutionary technology.