Voltpost, an electric vehicle (EV) charging company, has unveiled its commercial-ready, curbside EV charging solution. Aimed at transforming urban mobility, Voltpost is rolling out its unique EV charging projects across several major U.S. metropolitan areas this spring, including New York, Chicago, and Detroit. By retrofitting existing lampposts into modular and upgradable Level 2 EV charging stations, Voltpost charging solutions will enhance sustainable and resilient community development by promoting decarbonized mobility.

Revolutionizing Urban EV Charging

Voltpost’s approach to EV charging leverages the ubiquity of lampposts to provide a convenient, affordable, and rapid-deployment charging solution. By converting lampposts into EV charging stations, the company addresses a critical barrier for urban EV drivers, especially those residing in multi-unit dwellings without dedicated parking spaces. This initiative makes EV charging accessible and reduces installation costs and environmental footprint. The platform’s distinctive features include a retractable cable management system that ensures ease of use and minimizes maintenance, a flexible design accommodating up to four charging ports, and robust safety measures that surpass industry standards. Voltpost’s proprietary ChargePlug, with its innovative design and pulsing light, ensures safe charging without obstructing pedestrian paths or traffic.

Empowering Communities with Smart Charging Solutions

Voltpost’s commitment to democratizing EV charging extends beyond hardware, with a mobile application facilitating seamless interaction with the charging network, offering features such as reservation systems, charging event tracking, and insights into cost and environmental savings. The Charge Station Management System (CSMS) enables comprehensive analytics and remote management for both public and private stakeholders, further enhancing the value proposition of Voltpost’s charging solutions.

Through strategic partnerships and pilot programs, such as a collaboration with the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT), Voltpost has demonstrated the feasibility and effectiveness of its charging stations, demonstrating Voltpost’s capacity to deploy rapidly and efficiently and reflecting positively on the company’s potential to scale and support the broader adoption of EVs.

By repurposing existing urban elements like lampposts, Voltpost addresses the practical concerns of installation cost and space while aligning with broader sustainability and community resilience objectives. As cities and businesses look to meet the escalating demand for EV charging options, Voltpost’s innovative solution offers a scalable, equitable, and aesthetically pleasing alternative to accelerate the transition to electric mobility.