The Environmental Cost of Misleading “Green” Labels

In an age where sustainability is a mandate among consumers, the Animal Legal Defense Fund’s recent study sheds light on the pressing issue of greenwashing in product labeling, particularly within the food industry. As consumers gravitate towards products with minimal environmental footprints, the misuse of “climate-friendly” claims by companies to market their products leads to widespread confusion and, more critically, misleading consumers.

The comprehensive report highlights a significant trend: an overwhelming 95% of respondents prefer climate-friendly products when available. This preference underscores a growing consumer awareness and demand for products that contribute to reducing carbon footprints. Unfortunately, the report uncovers a troubling gap between consumer expectations and the reality of product claims, especially in the meat and dairy sectors, notorious for their substantial environmental impact.

Key findings from the report reveal a strong consumer inclination towards products labeled as “low carbon,” with 91% opting for such products, all else being equal. Consumers are ready and willing to invest more in products tagged as “climate-friendly” or “low carbon,” with 66% and 57% willing to pay a premium. They also place a high level of trust in “climate-friendly” and “low carbon” labels.

Related Content: 45% of US Organizations Worry They are Participating in Greenwashing

The report also points to a significant challenge: the rise of greenwashing claims in the animal agriculture industry. This sector, which occupies over a third of the world’s habitable land, is implicated in 30% of global biodiversity loss and accounts for a fifth of global freshwater use. The inefficiency of meat and dairy production and its enormous environmental toll starkly contrasts with the industry’s marketing narratives that promote these products as environmentally benign.

Michael Swistara, Litigation Fellow at the Animal Legal Defense Fund, explains, “Consumers are demanding a change in company practice to truly reduce greenhouse gases and carbon emissions — but what they are getting is a marketing campaign that incentivizes them to pay more for the same environmentally destructive products. The animal agriculture industry is taking advantage of the lack of regulation and ambiguity in these ‘climate-friendly’ claims and it’s consumers and the environment that are paying the price.”

Similar Content: EU Parliament Adopts New Greenwashing Law for Product Labeling

The misuse of environmental claims has prompted legal and regulatory scrutiny, including, as one example, the recent lawsuit out of New York taking on JBS for aspirational and misleading claims of “net zero” emissions. These developments signal a growing recognition of the need for more stringent oversight and truthful marketing in the food industry. The Animal Legal Defense Fund has advocated for regulatory reforms.

Proposals include:

Prohibiting unsubstantiated “climate-friendly” claims on beef products.

Mandating independent third-party verification of such claims.

Requiring numerical carbon disclosures on packaging.

These measures would enhance the transparency and reliability of environmental claims, enabling consumers to make more informed choices. As the debate over the veracity of “climate-friendly” labels intensifies, the call for more transparent, honest environmental marketing grows louder. Regulatory bodies must adapt and enforce guidelines that prevent greenwashing, which is more urgent than ever to ensure that consumer trust is not misplaced and that the path forward is clear and credible.